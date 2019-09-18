LCH Goes Live With Taskize for Client Servicing

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taskize, the inter-company workflow solution for financial services, announced that LCH has deployed the solution for its RepoClear and EquityClear services in its London-based entity.

LCH provides support to its RepoClear and EquityClear members via Taskize

LCH's members are able to benefit from a comprehensive real-time view of their enquiries and response status

One screen to access support from LCH

Taskize removes email from operational processes improving security, simplifying access, and ensuring clients know the progress and status of their queries. This enables LCH to prioritise, resolve and manage client enquiries more effectively.

The Taskize system delivers a comprehensive real-time view of client-servicing activity. Teams at different firms can easily work together to resolve multi-party issues, always knowing who is responsible for the next action, and with complete traceability. Additionally, LCH will use Taskize email integration to manage requests while clients transition to the Taskize web-app for its real-time capabilities.

Taskize serves a community of over 200 financial firms in 50 countries, comprising buy-side, sell-side and infrastructure providers including LCH, Euroclear and DTCC. Delivered via the cloud, Taskize has been operating for nearly three years with 99.99% availability; is ISAE 3402 SOC 2 Type 2 certified; and meets stringent bank security standards.

Mike Jones, Head of Securities Clearing Operations, LCH:

"Taskize's secure, automated workflow system enables LCH to enhance its communications with its clearing members and provide them with an improved customer experience."

John O'Hara, Chief Executive Officer, Taskize:

"We are delighted that LCH has selected Taskize for client servicing. LCH joins a rapidly growing community which includes DTCC, Euroclear, and tier-1 sell-side and buy-side firms. Taskize makes it easy for every financial firm to access operational capabilities previously available only to tier-1 firms."

About Taskize

Taskize helps financial industry operations by enabling clients, colleagues, and counterparties to securely resolve queries and exceptions efficiently across firms. Taskize's unique Smart Directory™ enables individuals to work with the right people, in the right roles, in the right firms to resolve problems in a timely and compliant manner.

