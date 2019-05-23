(LCI) Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces Investigation of Lannett Company, Inc.; Long Term Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) ("Lannett") and certain of its officers.

In 2017 a securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Lannett from July 15, 2014 and October 31, 2017, (the "Class Period"). The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements regarding the Company's drug pricing methodologies and internal controls. On May 15, 2019, Judge Wendy Beetlestone denied defendants motion to dismiss.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Lannett continuously holding shares before July 15, 2014, you may have standing to hold Lannett harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[click here to join this action]

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

