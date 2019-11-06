LCI Caps Award-Winning Year with Gold Quill, Silver Anvil, ACE and "The Foggie" Award Wins

"The significant recognition we've had through numerous industry awards this year is truly gratifying," said LCI CEO David Landis. "It is a testament to the terrific work of our staff in partnership with clients who continue to move the needle in their respective industries. We're also honored that these awards span a broad spectrum, from autonomous vehicles, to healthcare, to the environment and more. It reinforces LCI's role as a communications expert in multiple industry sectors, which helps us bring out-of-the-box creative thinking to our clients."

For nearly 30 years, LCI has successfully represented local and national brands, including: Sutter Health; Velodyne Lidar, Inc.; Save the Redwoods League; Frontier Medicines; Raycop; California Bank & Trust; Graton Economic Development Authority; Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP); Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford; Match.com; Old Navy; On Lok Senior Healthcare; San Francisco Symphony; Peninsula Open Space Trust; Walmart; University of California, San Francisco; Whole Foods Market and many more. LCI also is the San Francisco/Silicon Valley member agency of the Public Relations Global Network (www.prgn.com), with more than 50 affiliates worldwide.

About Landis Communications, Inc. (LCI)

Celebrating nearly 30 years in business, LCI is an award-winning, full-service marketing communications, public relations, digital and social media agency that offers a unique mix of expertise in corporate, consumer, technology, B2B and nonprofit public relations, marketing communications, digital/social media, content marketing, community relations and crisis communications. Ragan's ACE Awards named LCI America's #1 Small Agency (three times) and America's #1 Healthcare Agency. PRSA SF this year awarded LCI top honors as the Bay Area's best small PR agency. LCI also is the San Francisco/Silicon Valley member agency of the Public Relations Global Network (www.prgn.com), with more than 50 agency affiliates worldwide. For further information about LCI, visit www.landispr.com.

