LCI Industries Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

"We experienced strong sales growth in our engineered products for leisure and mobile transportation as reflected in our record $650 million sales for the first quarter," said LCI's CEO, Jason Lippert. "We also continue to see strong growth in our aftermarket and adjacent OEM market sales, aided by recent acquisitions. Adjacent OEM market sales grew to $142 million for the quarter, up 50 percent from the first quarter of 2017. Aftermarket sales rose to $50 million in the first quarter of 2018, up 39 percent from the first quarter of 2017. We remain optimistic, as April 2018 consolidated net sales are approximately $245 million, 46 percent higher than April 2017. Our continuing growth story is a testament to the focus of our more than 11,000 team members. Industry growth continued its trend from 2017 and remained strong as wholesale recreational vehicle ("RVs") shipments were up 13 percent in the first quarter. Sales momentum has continued as the industry attracts a new generation of RV enthusiasts, supported by strong economic growth and consumer confidence. Orders remain strong as dealer sentiment remains bullish and OEMs continue to add capacity to meet demand."

"Our content per travel trailer and fifth-wheel increased eight percent year-over-year, the largest annual increase since 2012, and our content per motorhome increased 15 percent year-over-year, representing our fourth straight year of double-digit content growth for motorhomes," said Scott Mereness, LCI's President. "We continue to invest in lean manufacturing and automation to improve the efficiency of our operations and meet industry growth demands while managing one of the most volatile commodities environments in recent history due to the new steel and aluminum tariffs. Although operating margin improved from the last two quarters of 2017, raw materials inflation, at least partially caused by the new tariffs, more than offset the margin improvement from our operational and pricing initiatives. Additional price increases will take effect in the coming months and we continue to work with our customers to implement our cost-based pricing strategies."

First Quarter 2018 Results

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of 2018 were $650 million, a 31 percent increase over 2017 first quarter net sales of $498 million. Net income in the first quarter of 2018 was $47.3 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, compared to net income of $43.1 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.

The increase in year-over-year net sales reflects industry-wide growth in wholesale shipments of towable and motorized RVs by OEMs, which increased 15 percent and seven percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2018, enhanced by solid growth in content per unit and acquisitions. Net sales from acquisitions completed by the Company over the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, contributed $53 million in the first quarter of 2018. The organic growth rate was 20 percent for the first quarter and acquisitions provided the remainder of the 31 percent increase. Through continued focus on aftermarket channels for the Company's products, the Company increased net sales to the aftermarket in the first quarter of 2018 by 39 percent to $50 million.

The health of the RV industry is determined by retail demand, which is up eight percent through February 2018, as reported by Statistical Surveys, Inc., and will likely be revised upwards in future months as various states report. Based on the retail sales strength experienced through early 2018, as well as sales order backlogs reported by RV OEMs at record levels, the current outlook from several RV OEMs and their dealer networks remains very positive. The Recreation Vehicle Industry Association's current forecast for 2018 estimates a year-over-year increase of seven percent to approximately 540,000 units.

The Company's content per travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV for the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, increased $259 to $3,317, compared to the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, of $3,058. This is the largest increase in five years for travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV content. The Company's content per motorhome RV for the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, increased $306 to $2,328, compared to the twelve months ended March 31, 2017, of $2,022. The content increases are a result of organic growth, including new product introductions, as well as acquisitions.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 19 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to 26 percent for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The decrease in effective tax rate was driven by the newly enacted tax rates from the Tax Cut and Job's Act, offset by a reduction in excess tax benefit from prior year.

Balance Sheet and Other Items

At March 31, 2018, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $5 million, a decrease of $21 million from its cash and cash equivalents balance of $26 million at the beginning of the year, primarily as a result of $139 million used for acquisitions, $26 million for capital expenditures and $14 million of dividend payments in 2018. The Company's outstanding debt was $226 million at March 31, 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, competitive position, growth opportunities, acquisitions, plans and objectives of management, markets for the Company's common stock and other matters. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to our future business prospects, net sales, expenses and income (loss), cash flow, and financial condition, whenever they occur in this press release are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management at the time such statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, in addition to other matters described in this press release, pricing pressures due to domestic and foreign competition, costs and availability of raw materials (particularly steel and aluminum) and other components, seasonality and cyclicality in the industries to which we sell our products, availability of credit for financing the retail and wholesale purchase of products for which we sell our components, inventory levels of retail dealers and manufacturers, availability of transportation for products for which we sell our components, the financial condition of our customers, the financial condition of retail dealers of products for which we sell our components, retention and concentration of significant customers, the costs, pace of and successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives, availability and costs of production facilities and labor, employee benefits, employee retention, realization and impact of expansion plans, efficiency improvements and cost reductions, the disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other unforeseen events, the successful entry into new markets, the costs of compliance with environmental laws, laws of foreign jurisdictions in which we operate, and increased governmental regulation and oversight, information technology performance and security, the ability to protect intellectual property, warranty and product liability claims or product recalls, interest rates, oil and gasoline prices, the impact of international, national and regional economic conditions and consumer confidence on the retail sale of products for which we sell our components, and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

LCI INDUSTRIES OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended







March 31,

Last Twelve



2018

2017

Months (In thousands, except per share amounts)

























Net sales

$ 650,492

$ 498,336

$ 2,299,926 Cost of sales

509,759

374,322

1,790,093 Gross profit

140,733

124,014

509,833 Selling, general and administrative expenses

80,913

64,885

294,861 Operating profit

59,820

59,129

214,972 Interest expense, net

1,101

437

2,101 Income before income taxes

58,719

58,692

212,871 Provision for income taxes

11,383

15,547

75,796 Net income

$ 47,336

$ 43,145

$ 137,075













Net income per common share:











Basic

$ 1.88

$ 1.73

$ 5.47 Diluted

$ 1.86

$ 1.71

$ 5.39













Weighted average common shares outstanding:











Basic

25,149

24,906

25,081 Diluted

25,465

25,255

25,446













Depreciation and amortization

$ 15,275

$ 12,241

$ 57,761 Capital expenditures

$ 26,004

$ 12,020

$ 101,205

LCI INDUSTRIES SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited)

















Three Months Ended







March 31,

Last Twelve



2018

2017

Months (In thousands)

























Net sales:











OEM Segment:











RV OEMs:











Travel trailers and fifth-wheels

$ 404,957

$ 330,274

$ 1,480,666 Motorhomes

52,915

37,044

175,288 Adjacent industries OEMs

142,307

94,711

458,819 Total OEM Segment net sales

600,179

462,029

2,114,773 Aftermarket Segment:











Total Aftermarket Segment net sales

50,313

36,307

185,153 Total net sales

$ 650,492

$ 498,336

$ 2,299,926













Operating Profit:











OEM Segment

$ 53,940

$ 54,397

$ 189,819 Aftermarket Segment

5,880

4,732

25,153 Total operating profit

$ 59,820

$ 59,129

$ 214,972

LCI INDUSTRIES BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (unaudited)

















March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017

2017 (In thousands)

























ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,993

$ 64,381

$ 26,049 Accounts receivable, net

178,337

131,108

82,157 Inventories, net

323,945

189,020

274,748 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

37,802

37,456

34,125 Total current assets

545,077

421,965

417,079 Fixed assets, net

266,596

178,922

228,950 Goodwill

147,291

98,105

124,183 Other intangible assets, net

180,691

114,311

130,132 Deferred taxes

17,115

26,882

24,156 Other assets

22,120

12,616

21,358 Total assets

$ 1,178,890

$ 852,801

$ 945,858













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities











Accounts payable, trade

$ 97,606

$ 70,225

$ 79,164 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

109,818

101,020

102,849 Total current liabilities

207,424

171,245

182,013 Long-term indebtedness

226,242

49,905

49,924 Other long-term liabilities

66,433

47,171

61,176 Total liabilities

500,099

268,321

293,113 Total stockholders' equity

678,791

584,480

652,745 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,178,890

$ 852,801

$ 945,858

LCI INDUSTRIES SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)













Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017 (In thousands)







Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 47,336

$ 43,145 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in)

operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

15,275

12,241 Stock-based compensation expense

5,543

3,902 Other non-cash items

(1,127)

1,139 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses:







Accounts receivable, net

(71,073)

(71,155) Inventories, net

(17,232)

1,847 Prepaid expenses and other assets

(3,185)

(2,181) Accounts payable, trade

8,114

18,146 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

11,246

14,627 Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

(5,103)

21,711 Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(26,004)

(12,020) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(138,570)

(10,689) Proceeds from sales of fixed assets

155

119 Other investing activities

(35)

80 Net cash flows used in investing activities

(164,454)

(22,510) Cash flows from financing activities:







Exercise of stock-based awards, net of shares tendered for payment of taxes

(14,085)

(7,650) Proceeds from line of credit borrowings

474,000

- Repayments under line of credit borrowings

(297,000)

- Payment of dividends

(13,858)

(12,442) Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisitions

-

(839) Other financing activities

(556)

(59) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

148,501

(20,990)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(21,056)

(21,789)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

26,049

86,170 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 4,993

$ 64,381

LCI INDUSTRIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (unaudited)



















Three Months Ended









March 31,

Last Twelve





2018

2017

Months

Industry Data(1)(in thousands of units):













Industry Wholesale Production:













Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs

116.9

101.5

444.9

Motorhome RVs

17.5

16.3

63.8

Industry Retail Sales:













Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs

78.8 (2) 73.0

403.2 (2) Impact on dealer inventories

38.1 (2) 28.5

41.7 (2) Motorhome RVs

11.4 (2) 11.1

52.9 (2)



































Twelve Months Ended









March 31,









2018

2017





LCI Content Per Industry Unit Produced:













Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV

$ 3,317

$ 3,058





Motorhome RV

$ 2,328

$ 2,022









































March 31,

December 31,





2018

2017

2017

Balance Sheet Data:













Current ratio

2.6

2.5

2.3

Total indebtedness to stockholders' equity

0.3

0.1

0.1

Days sales in accounts receivable

23.7

21.6

17.8

Inventory turns, based on last twelve months

7.4

7.7

7.7





































2018





Estimated Full Year Data:













Capital expenditures

$ 70 - $ 80 million





Depreciation and amortization

$ 65 - $ 70 million





Stock-based compensation expense

$ 22 - $ 24 million





Annual tax rate(3)

22% - 24%

























(1)Industry wholesale production data for travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs and motorhome RVs provided by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association. Industry retail sales data provided by Statistical Surveys, Inc.

(2)March 2018 retail sales data for RVs has not been published yet, therefore 2018 retail data for RVs includes an estimate for March 2018 retail units. Retail sales data will likely be revised upwards in future months as various states report.

(3)The estimated annual tax rate for 2018 includes preliminary projections for the impact of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act. The estimated impact on the 2018 annual tax rate are subject to adjustment during the measurement period of up to one year following the December 2017 enactment, as provided by SEC guidance.

