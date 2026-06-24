LCID DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Lucid Group, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Insider Stock Sales Totaling $646,763 While Material Delivery Disruptions Were Allegedly Concealed From LCID Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: February 25, 2026 through April 13, 2026. Check if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

While publicly touting operational improvements and a "repeatable operating cadence heading into 2026," two senior officers collectively sold 62,976 shares of LCID stock during the Class Period, generating approximately $646,763 in proceeds, the lawsuit asserts. The stock subsequently declined over 11% after the company revealed a 29-day delivery disruption it had not previously disclosed.

Alleged Sales While in Possession of Material Non-Public Information

The action claims that management possessed material non-public information about a significant supplier quality problem affecting Lucid Gravity SUV deliveries at the time these stock sales occurred. Specifically, the delivery disruption began in February 2026, yet public statements made on February 24, 2026 emphasized "sustainable growth" and a "clear step-change in production." These insider transactions allegedly occurred while the Company's ability to meet customer demand was materially impaired by the undisclosed seat quality defect.

What the Market Was Told vs. What Insiders Allegedly Knew

The lawsuit asserts that during the Class Period, management made statements including:

Representing that the Company had "overcome quality problems" related to hardware on the Gravity

Claiming operational progress was "structural" and "not the result of temporary measures"

Touting a run rate supporting "up to 7,500 vehicles per quarter"

Promoting "disciplined capital management" while allegedly concealing a supplier's unauthorized component change

concealing a supplier's unauthorized component change Describing a "comprehensive qualification process" for supplier quality while a defective seatbelt anchor weld issue affected 4,476 vehicles

Hosting an investor day on March 12, 2026 emphasizing "near-term execution" without disclosing the ongoing delivery halt

As alleged, these representations were materially misleading because a supplier quality issue with second-row seats had already disrupted Gravity deliveries for 29 days, and management was aware that February deliveries had been particularly impacted.

The $646,763 Question for Shareholders

The contrast between insider selling and public optimism raises serious questions, the action claims. One executive sold 42,925 shares for approximately $440,839, while another sold 20,051 shares for approximately $205,924. These sales occurred during a period when, as later revealed, the Company's quarterly deliveries would miss analyst expectations by over 2,100 vehicles and revenue would fall $150 million below consensus.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments. When corporate officers sell significant amounts of stock while in possession of information that has not been shared with the investing public, it raises fundamental questions about the integrity of corporate disclosures." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

The Court has set July 28, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the LCID Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the LCID investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased LCID stock or securities between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did LCID stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 11.35%, a decline of $1.13 per share, after the company disclosed a 29-day delivery disruption due to a supplier quality defect. A secondary decline of 4.76% followed the preliminary revenue miss of over $150 million versus consensus.

Q: What do LCID investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my LCID shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP