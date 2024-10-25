LCISD Bolsters Campus Security with Athena Weapons Detection System, Embraces Evasion Detection Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamar Consolidated Independent School District (LCISD) recently updated its security with a new hi-tech addition: Weapons Detection Systems from Athena Security, an Austin company on the cutting edge of safety technology. With campus security as a priority, LCISD Chief of Police Henry Garcia chose to deploy 24 of Athena's systems across LCISD to scan for concealed weapons at school entrances.

Athena Security Weapons Detection System with DHS best practices on a Apple iPad

"It's a force multiplier," says Chief Garcia. "It puts us in a position to see and detect the things that we're not able to see with the naked eye." With school shootings as a common concern for students, parents, and staff, Athena's system provides a second set of eyes to catch things security officers might miss -- including people trying to bypass the system.

Unlike most metal detectors, Athena's system includes AI-powered Evasion Detection which can detect people going around the system and not walking through the detector. Even if the officer is looking away for a second, the Evasion Detection feature will take notice, triggering both an audio and visual alert.

Athena CTO and co-founder Chris Ciabarra believes this could be a game changer for schools, airports, and hospitals. He explains that Athena's Weapons Detection System not only detects more threats than traditional metal detectors, but also puts more controls around the process to ensure that security is uncompromised.

"Evasion detection is just one control that helps security officers protect themselves," says Ciabarra. "We also have other best practices from Homeland Security built into the product to help officers keep weapons out of the facilities." His goal is not just to detect weapons, but detect any threats that are getting around the system. And Athena's Weapons Detection System integrates lidar, camera, patented AI, and optional thermal cameras to do just that.

To some, this may seem like a surprisingly hi-tech solution to a systemic problem. But for LCISD Chief Henry Garcia, part of being effective at law enforcement is embracing effective technology. Athena's Weapons Detection System provided an answer to a very real problem his schools were facing, which is why he deployed two dozen of them. Athena Security's low-profile system is non-intimidating for students and allows for a steady flow of people into the school, while effectively screening for weapons and ensuring that security cannot be bypassed. The technology may seem futuristic, but sometimes, that's what's required in order to build a safer future.

About Athena Security, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, TX and founded by former Revel Systems Co-founders Lisa Falzone and Chris Ciabarra, Athena Security, Inc. is a leading provider of advanced concealed weapons detection systems designed to protect schools, businesses, hospitals, casinos and public spaces. Powered by CEIA OPENGATE®, Athena's robust AI Weapons Detection Software System integrates LiDAR sensors, cameras, Athena's patent pending AI software, and optional thermal cameras all to help detect threats like concealed weapons and visitors trying to evade and bypass the system. Athena also connects Athena's visitor management system to allow for a quick and secure check-in process. Athena's systems enhance checkpoint security with processes and controls from Homeland Security best practices. Athena Security is committed to keeping people safe by providing cutting-edge technology and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. Deployed in most states, Athena Security systems detect over 1,500 threats monthly. Athena has 24-hour customer support and offices based in Florida, Texas and California. To learn more about Athena's AI-powered concealed weapons detection systems, visit www.Athena-Security.com.

