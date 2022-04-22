LCMC Health invests in historic energy efficiencies projected to save $8 million annually

This 15-year agreement with Bernhard is the largest of its kind in U.S. healthcare history

NEW ORLEANS, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCMC Health celebrates Earth Day with its "LCMC Health Green" project. In 2021, the healthcare system partnered with Bernhard to enter into a 15-year agreement to provide Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) solutions at seven of LCMC Health's regional facilities.

The EaaS arrangement, the largest of its kind in U.S. healthcare history, transfers the risk of utility operations and maintenance of LCMC Health's chilled water system to Bernhard and allows for state-of-the-art infrastructure upgrades at locations including Children's Hospital of New Orleans, Touro Infirmary, Woldenberg Village, East Jefferson General Hospital, West Jefferson Medical Center, Audubon Retirement Village, and University Medical Center.