LCMC Health Partners with Cedar to Transform the Patient Financial Experience

30 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

With eight hospitals and an extensive network of urgent care centers across Louisiana, the implementation of Cedar Pay will deliver a simpler, more optimized financial experience for millions of patients

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, nonprofit health system, announced today that it has partnered with Cedar, an end-to-end healthcare financial engagement platform, to optimize the patient financial experience. Through Cedar Pay, Cedar will power the post-visit billing experience for all patients at LCMC Health. LCMC Health serves patients throughout the greater New Orleans region, which includes more than 1.26 million members of the community.

"LCMC Health is excited to partner with Cedar to empower patients with seamless, transparent and user-friendly financial interactions," said Greg Feirn, CEO at LCMC Health. "We know it's imperative to foster positive experiences throughout the entire care journey. Together, we are not just shaping the future of healthcare but ensuring that every aspect of the patient experience, including financial transactions, reflects the high quality of care and convenience our community deserves."

Cedar Pay, Cedar's post-visit patient engagement and payment platform, helps providers increase patient payments and drive digital engagement—all while improving patient satisfaction—by applying a modern, consumer-obsessed approach. The Cedar platform uses data to optimize every patient's experience to simplify and personalize bill resolution.

"At Cedar, we know that what's good for patients is also good for providers, which is why our platform is built for outcomes, and powered by data science and interactive design," said Florian Otto, CEO and Co-founder of Cedar. "It's a privilege to work with forward-thinking healthcare providers like LCMC Health, who understand the value of true financial engagement for consumers."

Cedar Pay is currently live and available at LCMC Health.

About LCMC Health
Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Children's Hospital New Orleans, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, Tulane Medical Center, University Medical Center New Orleans, and West Jefferson Medical Center.

About Cedar
Cedar is committed to improving the healthcare financial experience for all. With an innovative platform that connects providers and payers, Cedar empowers healthcare consumers with an optimized journey—all powered by data science and interactive design. For Cedar clients, this leads to increased payments, more efficient operations and greater consumer loyalty. To learn more about why leading U.S. healthcare organizations trust Cedar to manage the end-to-end consumer experience from pre-registration to post-visit billing, visit www.cedar.com and join us on LinkedIn, X (Formerly Twitter), Facebook and YouTube.

Contact

For LCMC Health
LaDana S. Williams, Director of Public Relations
[email protected] 

For Cedar
Jenny Fiegoli, Senior PR & Communications Manager
[email protected] 

SOURCE Cedar

