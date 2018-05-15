LCMC Health Partners with Lumeris to Leverage Proven Model to Build Population Health Services Organization; Create a Clinically Integrated Network

LCMC Health selected Lumeris based on its proven ability to develop, operationalize and execute value-based managed services models that deliver top-tier outcomes. The partnership will leverage Lumeris' unique provider engagement model and capabilities. This jointly developed care delivery model has been designed to improve outcomes, engage providers and increase patient satisfaction.

LCMC Health and its community partners serve all patient populations across Louisiana and the Gulf South, including the region's growing elderly population and, as part of its mission, cares for the uninsured and the underinsured in the area. The organization is also a major provider of pediatric services and operates the state's only free-standing pediatric hospital.

"At LCMC Health, our highly motivated providers are committed to improving care delivery and enhancing the health of our patient populations through an emphasis on preventative measures that will help to identify and mitigate risks earlier, resulting in better health outcomes and lowering cost to patients. In pursuit of these goals, we are investing in the population health infrastructure and resources required for successful value-based patient management," said Dr. John Heaton, President of Clinical and System Operations at LCMC Health. "We chose Lumeris as our partner because of its ability to consistently deliver better clinical outcomes and superior financial results for its clients. We're looking forward to collaborating to drive better health outcomes across the region."

Lumeris has developed a Best in KLAS® model that emphasizes the pursuit of the Triple Aim Plus One, defined as better health outcomes, lower costs and improved patient experience, plus physician satisfaction. The company's award-winning, data-driven, collaborative approach model consistently improves clinical outcomes and financial results.

"We were impressed by the commitment of LCMC Health's leaders and providers to accelerate population health initiatives across greater New Orleans and the Gulf South. That commitment and drive is what we seek out in our clients who we view as partners on the journey to value," said Art Glasgow, president and chief operating officer for Lumeris. "Our team is excited to work with LCMC Health to help them realize their vision of a CIN that simultaneously reduces the cost of care, promotes wellness, and increases patient and physician satisfaction. After all, that is the Lumeris vision as well – and what we strive to deliver to all of our clients."

Ross Armstrong, Lumeris' senior vice president for the region, said, "We're incredibly pleased to bring our proven methodology to LCMC Health. We will help their organization not only to build a high-functioning population health services organization but also to create and operate a fully integrated delivery network—and together, we will improve the health of patients while also reducing costs and increasing efficiency."

ABOUT LCMC HEALTH

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Children's Hospital, Touro, New Orleans East Hospital, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.

ABOUT LUMERIS

Lumeris serves as a long-term operating partner for organizations that are committed to the transition from volume-to value-based care and delivering extraordinary clinical and financial outcomes. We guide health systems and providers through seamless transitions from volume to value, enabling them to deliver improved and more affordable care across populations—with better outcomes. And, we work collaboratively with payers to align contracts and engage physicians in programs that drive high-quality, cost-effective care with satisfied consumers—and engaged physicians.

An industry recognized leader, Lumeris won the 2018 Best in KLAS award for value-based care managed services for helping clients deliver improved clinical and financial outcomes. This was the third year it received this distinguished award. For the past seven years, Essence Healthcare, Lumeris' inaugural client with more than 65,000 members in Missouri and Illinois, has received 4.5 to 5 Stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Lumeris is committed to delivering these same results with its multi-payer/multi-population clients to meet their goals and missions.

