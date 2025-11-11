LCPC AI Launches Global Strategy to Integrate Blockchain and AI for Trusted Infrastructure

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Company announces global strategy combining Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to build a trusted intelligent computing ecosystem.

With the deep integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, the global digital economy is ushering in a new round of technological transformation. Recently, the innovative technology company LCPC AI officially announced the launch of its "Intelligent Trust Initiative," aiming to drive the upgrade of the blockchain ecosystem with artificial intelligence and build a globally trusted intelligent computing and digital-asset infrastructure. This strategic move marks LCPC AI's entry into a new intelligent era.

Artificial Intelligence + Blockchain: LCPC AI's Dual-Engine Strategy

LCPC AI , with its core philosophy of "Enabling AI to Think, Enabling Blockchain to Trust," is committed to creating a transparent, secure, and decentralized intelligent ecosystem through the deep integration of AI algorithms and blockchain technology.

In the traditional AI field, the "black-box" nature of algorithms often leads to a lack of trust. LCPC AI, through blockchain technology, records AI model training, data circulation, and decision-making processes on-chain, making the entire system verifiable, traceable, and trustworthy.

"Our goal is to give artificial intelligence a truly trustworthy foundation," said an LCPC AI Director, Paul Cummings. "The power of AI lies in its ability to think, while the value of blockchain lies in its trust. LCPC AI's mission is to make these two the underlying driving forces of an intelligent society."

Technological Innovation: The Intelligent Link from Data to Value

LCPC AI's core framework employs an on-chain intelligence engine, enabling verifiable training and inference of AI models within the blockchain environment.

This innovative architecture allows AI not only to "think" but also to "self-evolve" in a trusted setting. Through collaborative computing across distributed nodes, the LCPC AI platform provides enterprises, financial institutions, and developers with more efficient and secure intelligent services truly realizing the concept that "data is value, intelligence is trust."

Intelligent Computing Power Economy and Transparent Participation System

In the LCPC AI ecosystem, each AI node's tasks are automatically monitored and optimized by a machine-learning system. Network performance is evaluated in real time based on computing-power contribution, task efficiency, and participation metrics. All settlements are executed through smart contracts, ensuring full transparency and automation.

Participants can track system performance, resource utilization, and network activity in real time via an integrated dashboard. This mechanism ensures openness, automation, and data-driven processes throughout the ecosystem, allowing every contributor to play a meaningful role in advancing the AI economy.

At the same time, LCPC AI is actively collaborating with global fintech companies, academic institutions, and energy enterprises to jointly promote the worldwide adoption and standardization of AI computing capabilities.

Global Alliance Program

To accelerate community collaboration, LCPC AI has introduced the Global Alliance Program, a transparent engagement framework designed to encourage developers, researchers, and enterprises to participate in shaping the future of intelligent computing.

The program promotes a sustainable, decentralized global participation model enabling LCPC AI to maintain its technological leadership while driving rapid, community-powered innovation.

About LCPC AI

LCPC AI is a technology company focused on the innovative integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain, dedicated to building a globally trusted intelligent ecosystem. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company operates in multiple regions worldwide.

Through its AI computing network, blockchain infrastructure, and ecosystem innovation initiatives, LCPC AI is driving the globalization of intelligent finance, decentralized applications, and data-trust solutions.

