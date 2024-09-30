LCPtracker Acquires VantagePoint Compliance, Expanding Product Line to Include Supplier Diversity Management

Alongside Acquisition, LCPtracker Announces Strategic Alliance with GCAP Services

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., a leading provider of prevailing wage and construction workforce reporting solutions, announced today the acquisition of VantagePoint Compliance, a supplier diversity and contract compliance software application developed by industry experts, GCAP Services, Inc (GCAP). Alongside this acquisition, LCPtracker has also forged a strategic alliance with GCAP to facilitate access to expert consultants, further easing the administrative burden of compliance.

"I am excited for the growth of our compliance product line and our partnership with an organization that has such extensive knowledge in diversity compliance management," said Mark Douglas, CEO of LCPtracker. "Our clients have come to trust LCPtracker for our market-leading labor compliance, workforce development, and construction site compliance solutions. Now, with the addition of VantagePoint to our ecosystem, we can provide clients a comprehensive 360-degree view of compliance, along with the flexibility to build and configure their solutions to meet specific program needs. Additionally, with our strategic alliance with GCAP, clients now have the option to combine software solutions and consultation services to efficiently navigate their unique compliance challenges."

With more than 25 years of experience in Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and Small Business (SB) program solutions, GCAP stands as a leader in business diversity services. "We are excited to collaborate with LCPtracker in bringing turnkey solutions to the market," said Ed Salcedo, President of GCAP. "Together, we can help resolve compliance challenges, ultimately fostering stronger, more vibrant communities."

LCPtracker Chief Revenue Officer Amanda Hesse added, "The alignment with GCAP is a natural fit for us. LCPtracker has meticulously built a team with unmatched labor compliance experience so that we understand real-world challenges and deliver exceptional solutions and services. It was important for us to apply the same ethos and deliver excellence in diversity compliance as well. In much the same way as LCPtracker, GCAP infused their decades of practical experience and industry expertise into the VantagePoint product. The result is a next-generation software application with the right amount of features and no unnecessary complexities."

An easy-to-use and intuitive tool, VantagePoint leverages modern technology to track and monitor supplier diversity and contract compliance requirements. Features include:

Prompt payment tracking : Enables proper calculation of payment turnaround between vendors while ensuring payments sent are properly linked to payments received, reducing manual tracking and calculations

: Enables proper calculation of payment turnaround between vendors while ensuring payments sent are properly linked to payments received, reducing manual tracking and calculations Prime and sub vendor award tracking : Monitors and tracks certification types and dollars paid to prime and sub vendors, enabling transparency and alignment with contract compliance goals

: Monitors and tracks certification types and dollars paid to prime and sub vendors, enabling transparency and alignment with contract compliance goals Multiple goal tracking : Automates the process of tracking multiple goals in one system, enhancing the quality of data and streamlining the reporting process

: Automates the process of tracking multiple goals in one system, enhancing the quality of data and streamlining the reporting process Dynamic reporting : Generates various reports, including a completed Uniform Report in Microsoft Excel format with back-up detail, saving hours of manual data gathering

: Generates various reports, including a completed Uniform Report in Microsoft Excel format with back-up detail, saving hours of manual data gathering Real-time data : Allows for real-time diversity utilization insights through key metric dashboards, enabling agencies to take mid-course corrective actions to meet compliance objectives

: Allows for real-time diversity utilization insights through key metric dashboards, enabling agencies to take mid-course corrective actions to meet compliance objectives Vendor self-service reporting : Allows prime and sub vendors to report and enter payment data directly in the system, enhancing efficiency and reducing the administrative burden on agency administrators

: Allows prime and sub vendors to report and enter payment data directly in the system, enhancing efficiency and reducing the administrative burden on agency administrators Validation checks : Reviews and ensures completion of all required fields by vendors, increasing the level of data accuracy for goal tracking and reporting purposes

: Reviews and ensures completion of all required fields by vendors, increasing the level of data accuracy for goal tracking and reporting purposes Automated notifications : Notifies users of important tasks and alerts, like vendor payment verifications and compliance issues, reducing the risk of missed deadlines and failing to meet compliance goals

For more information about LCPtracker's full suite of compliance products, please contact Sabrina Alcobendas at [email protected].

About LCPtracker

LCPtracker is a leading provider of data management software solutions which promote rewarding, sustainable construction careers by facilitating Davis-Bacon and prevailing wage compliance on publicly funded construction projects. Our highly secure cloud-based compliance solutions empower government agencies, project owners, and contractors with deep visibility into certified payroll, construction site compliance, and workforce demographic data. In addition to facilitating regulatory compliance, we also offer software solutions that support construction workforce programs in achieving their training and placement goals – ultimately empowering workers to advance their careers and forge a path towards a brighter future. Headquartered in Orange, California, LCPtracker is a privately held company. Visit our website at https://lcptracker.com or join the conversation on Linkedin, Facebook, or Instagram.

About GCAP Services, Inc.

GCAP is a Hispanic-owned, small business professional consulting firm that was founded in 1997. We support the public sector, including highway, transit, and energy projects by delivering practical, sustainable solutions for business challenges. GCAP offers a range of services to our clients nationwide with a focus on supplier diversity and labor compliance, process improvement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our team is passionate about developing operational efficiencies and streamlining processes through the use of technology and innovation. We take pride in our company's sterling reputation and the number of repeat clients we continue to support. For more information on the services we provide, please visit our website at https://www.gcapservices.com.

SOURCE LCPtracker, Inc.