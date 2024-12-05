LCPtracker Announces Advanced Custom Report Building, Offering Deeper Insights on Labor Compliance and Workforce Data

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., an industry-leading provider of labor compliance, construction workforce reporting, and diversity management solutions, has announced a new feature that expands report-building capabilities for LCPtracker's product suite. Through LCPtracker's advanced reporting module, Active Insights, administrative users can now easily create tailored reports and visual dashboards, promoting greater transparency into their compliance and workforce data.

"We are thrilled about this powerful enhancement that will transform how our users interact with their data," said Mark Douglas, CEO of LCPtracker, Inc. "This new feature not only streamlines the report-building process, but also offers greater flexibility and depth of analysis. By leveraging these advanced tools, our clients will be able to gain deeper insights into their compliance goals and workforce data, helping drive impactful results that ultimately benefit their local communities."

Clients can gain deeper insights into their data, helping drive impactful results that benefit their local communities. Post this

Seamless Integration to Enhance Efficiency

Integrated seamlessly with LCPtracker Pro and other solutions in the product suite, Active Insights is a standard module for administrative users that enhances reporting capabilities, while streamlining the process. Users can build reports from a single source or utilize the module's aggregate reporting functionality to synchronize information from multiple databases, unifying data into a comprehensive report or dynamic dashboard.

Various Report-Building Options for Greater Flexibility

Leveraging Microsoft Power BI's data analysis and visualization functionalities, Active Insights enables users to create sophisticated reports based on their compliance and workforce data. Pre-built report templates are accessible to all users, and now, select users can also create custom reports by utilizing the module's adjustable fields and filters.

Dynamic Dashboards to Highlight Program Success

Active Insights transforms client data into dynamic dashboards that easily showcase compliance goals and program success. Workforce data, including apprentice utilization and local hire objectives, can be displayed as intuitive, visually engaging charts and dashboards, making it easier to track metrics, promote transparency, and demonstrate program effectiveness.

For more information about Active Insights or LCPtracker's suite of labor compliance, workforce reporting, and diversity management solutions, please contact Sabrina Alcobendas at [email protected].

About LCPtracker

LCPtracker is a leading provider of data tracking and management software solutions that assist organizations in achieving their labor compliance, workforce development, and diversity objectives on publicly funded projects. Our cloud-based compliance solutions empower government agencies, project owners, and contractors with deep visibility into certified payroll, construction site compliance, workforce demographic, and supplier diversity data. By facilitating regulatory compliance and construction workforce development initiatives, we support organizations in achieving their goals – ultimately creating opportunities for a brighter, more inclusive future. Headquartered in Orange, California, LCPtracker is a privately held company. Visit our website at https://lcptracker.com or join the conversation on Linkedin, Facebook, or Instagram.

SOURCE LCPtracker, Inc.