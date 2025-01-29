LCPtracker Launches New Online Certification Courses for Washington State Prevailing Wage

ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., an industry-leading provider of labor compliance, construction workforce reporting, and diversity management solutions, announced the launch of new online, on-demand certification courses for Washington State prevailing wage. Offered through LCPtracker Academy, the organization's online education and certification platform, this newest certification program helps industry professionals navigate the unique labor standards and compliance requirements for public works projects in Washington State. In addition, participants can earn certification to demonstrate proficiency in the material, adding to their professional credentials and helping enhance career prospects.

"We are thrilled to add another certification program to LCPtracker Academy," commented Mark Douglas, CEO of LCPtracker. "Our goal is to empower industry professionals with the knowledge and credentials they need to excel in the complex field of labor compliance. This program, along with the other certifications we offer through LCPtracker Academy, reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing education in prevailing wage."

The Washington State Prevailing Wage Certified Professional certification program offers:

Resume-Worthy Credentials : Certification that helps establish yourself as a recognized professional in your field.





: Certification that helps establish yourself as a recognized professional in your field. Comprehensive Curriculum : In-depth courses covering state prevailing wage determinations, reporting requirements, and common compliance challenges.





: In-depth courses covering state prevailing wage determinations, reporting requirements, and common compliance challenges. Real-World Application : Case studies and scenarios that reinforce key concepts and practical solutions.





: Case studies and scenarios that reinforce key concepts and practical solutions. Flexible Learning: Self-paced format conducted 100% online, allowing users to take courses according to their schedule.

Empowering Professional Development

Offering a wide range of online courses and certification programs, LCPtracker Academy covers topics ranging from federal Davis-Bacon to California prevailing wage compliance. Training courses and certification programs are offered online and on-demand, providing participants with the opportunity to learn year-round on their own schedule.

To complement this online learning experience, LCPtracker also offers in-person education opportunities, like its Ignite conference. Held biennially, Ignite is a four-day event offering extensive learning sessions, interactive workshops, and valuable networking opportunities.

In combination, LCPtracker Academy and LCPtracker's in-person education and networking events provide a balanced approach to professional development. The next Ignite conference will be held on May 19 – 22, 2025 in Long Beach, California, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage with peers while exploring topics such as labor compliance, diversity management, workforce development, and the latest trends impacting the construction industry.

For more information about our new Washington State prevailing wage certification program or for general information about LCPtracker Academy, please visit LCPtracker Academy or contact Sabrina Alcobendas at [email protected].

About LCPtracker

LCPtracker is a leading provider of data tracking and management software solutions that assist organizations in achieving their labor compliance, workforce development, and diversity objectives on publicly funded projects. Our cloud-based compliance solutions empower government agencies, project owners, and contractors with deep visibility into certified payroll, construction site compliance, workforce demographic, and supplier diversity data. By facilitating regulatory compliance and construction workforce development initiatives, we support organizations in achieving their goals – ultimately creating opportunities for a brighter future. Headquartered in Orange, California, LCPtracker is a privately held company. Visit our website at https://lcptracker.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

