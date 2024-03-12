LCPtracker Launches New Software Application That Helps Pave Pathways for Construction Careers

Cloud-Based Solution Supports Workforce Development Initiatives That Help Disadvantaged Communities and Individuals Facing Barriers

ORANGE, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., an industry-leading provider of prevailing wage and construction workforce reporting solutions, announced the launch of Workforce Manager, an innovative cloud-based software solution designed for workforce development programs to track participants' progress as they advance their skills, earn certifications, and ultimately secure a career in construction.

Throughout the country, workforce development organizations are helping individuals pursue rewarding careers. Many programs have targeted placement or hiring goals that focus on individuals domiciled in disadvantaged communities or those facing barriers because of race, ethnicity, or economic challenges. These initiatives aim to impart valuable skills and foster professional growth, helping transform lives and the communities in which these individuals live. Workforce Manager offers a platform to facilitate these efforts and help programs continue to make an impact on people's lives.

"I am excited for this new journey that LCPtracker is embarking on," said Mark Douglas, CEO of LCPtracker. "For over two decades, we have been dedicated to helping workers receive proper wages through our labor compliance product offerings. Today, we are excited to announce an expansion of our vision. In addition to empowering workers on the jobsite, we are now also supporting those aspiring to build careers in construction. This new initiative helps pave the way for a brighter future, aligning with our commitment to empower individuals on their professional journeys."

"Working closely with our public agency clients allowed us to witness the amazing work they are doing to help individuals train for careers," said Amanda Hesse, Chief Revenue Officer of LCPtracker. "Yet, we realized many workforce programs today face challenges that make it difficult to piece together various workforce initiatives. We built Workforce Manager to help bridge these gaps and unlock the data needed to tell the complete story of an individual's journey — from encountering barriers to ultimately achieving a fulfilling career."

Deeper Insights on Program Effectiveness

Workforce Manager's web-based interface, simple navigation, and automated workflows make it easy for administrators to connect program participants to the industry resources they need to overcome barriers and obtain the training and certifications required for job placement.

Because the application can seamlessly sync data with LCPtracker Pro, a certified payroll management solution to help comply with prevailing wage requirements, administrators can continue to track wages, retention, and other metrics on program participants after job placements are secured. This deep visibility into participant data allows administrators to have more comprehensive workforce reporting and calculate valuable ROI insights on their programs. These benchmarks can then be shared with stakeholders or funding sources, like state and federal agencies awarding Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) grants and other workforce-related funding.

Configurable, Modular Design

Every Workforce Manager deployment starts with a core Intake and Assessment module designed to meet the unique needs of various programs. In the current release, Intake and Assessment modules are available for outreach and apprenticeship groups and workforce development organizations. Future releases of Workforce Manager will include core modules for state and regional apprenticeship entities and Department of Transportation agencies with on-the-job training programs. Optional add-on modules are also available to further configure the system according to the program's needs.

About LCPtracker

LCPtracker is a leading provider of data tracking and management software solutions which promote rewarding, sustainable construction careers for workers by facilitating Davis-Bacon and prevailing wage compliance on publicly funded construction projects. Our highly secure cloud-based compliance solutions empower government agencies, project owners, and contractors with deep visibility into certified payroll, construction site compliance, and workforce demographic data. In addition to facilitating regulatory compliance, we also offer software solutions that support construction workforce programs in achieving their training and placement goals – ultimately empowering workers to advance their careers and forge a path towards a brighter future. Headquartered in Orange, California, LCPtracker is a privately held company. Visit our website at https://lcptracker.com or join the conversation on Linkedin, Facebook, or Instagram.

