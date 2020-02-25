LCPtracker Rolls Out L&I Export to Comply with New Washington State Labor Compliance Requirement

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., the industry's leading provider for prevailing wage and construction site compliance, announced today a new product enhancement to its LCPtracker Professional and LCPcertified applications to meet new Washington state labor compliance requirements. Both applications now have the capability to produce an XML file that can be electronically uploaded to the state's submittal portal.

As of January 2020, weekly certified payroll reports are now required to be filed electronically with the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) for all state-funded projects. To streamline this process, LCPtracker rolled out a feature that allows users to export their payroll data directly from the system and produce a report in a format that conforms to state requirements. This eliminates the process of manually creating the XML file, thereby increasing the user's administrative efficiency and ensuring a higher level of accuracy.

"LCPtracker stands behind its commitment of continuous delivery of feature updates in response to industry and regulatory demands," said Steven Hesse, Business Unit Director of LCPcertified. "This is just another example of that. Our users and clients are our top priority, and we are continuously working to ensure we deliver solutions that streamline their compliance process. And with this feature roll-out to both LCPtracker Pro and LCPcertified, all contractors – both large and small – have the means to easily maintain compliance."

LCPtracker Professional is a cloud-based system used by government agencies and large construction companies for certified payroll, construction site compliance management, and workforce reporting.

LCPcertified is a cloud-based certified payroll reporting application used by subcontractors to produce certified payroll reports for their own prevailing wage projects.

For more information about this latest product enhancement or any of LCPtracker's software applications, please visit www.lcptracker.com

About LCPtracker.

LCPtracker is the leading software solution for construction site compliance management, certified payroll, and workforce reporting. LCPtracker's Software as a Service (SaaS) technology allows agencies and prime contractors working on construction projects to streamline the collection of certified payroll reports, employee demographics, and related labor compliance documentation by allowing subcontractors to electronically submit all required information. LCPtracker's exclusive validation engine, advanced compliance tools, and comprehensive reporting assist clients in ensuring full compliance with prevailing wage and workforce requirements. Headquartered in Orange, California, LCPtracker is a privately held company. Visit their website at http://lcptracker.com.

