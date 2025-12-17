LCPtracker Unveils LCP CaseView™: Transforming Labor Investigations with Centralized, Cloud-Based Case Management

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LCPtracker, Inc., a leading provider of labor compliance, construction workforce reporting, and contract compliance software, today announced the launch of LCP CaseView, a cloud-based solution designed to revolutionize how agencies manage prevailing wage and labor law investigations. With its centralized case management, seamless integration with LCPtracker Pro, and real-time data insights, LCP CaseView empowers professionals to resolve cases faster and with greater transparency.

Unlike traditional tools that rely on spreadsheets or fragmented systems which often slow the process, LCP CaseView offers a centralized platform to track, organize, and securely manage civil labor code investigations from initiation to resolution.

"For years, our clients have trusted LCPtracker for labor compliance reporting. After listening to our clients' feedback, we recognized a clear need for a tool dedicated to prevailing wage investigations – an essential component of a comprehensive labor compliance program," said Mark Douglas, CEO of LCPtracker, Inc. " LCP CaseView was developed in direct response to this market demand, delivering a solution thatempowers administrators, promotes accountability, and bolsters the compliance programs that ultimately benefit workers and build better communities."

Streamlined Civil Investigations with LCP CaseView

LCP CaseView, available as a stand-alone product or used alongside LCPtracker Pro, is built specifically for authorities and professionals overseeing compliance with prevailing wage laws, minimum wage laws, and broader labor codes at the local, state, and federal level. It allows investigators to capture and manage all aspects of a case – including complaints, employer details, financial restitution, supporting documents, and communications – in a single platform.

Key Features:

Centralized Case Tracking – Manage all evidence, notes, contacts, and case milestones from a single dashboard, reducing reliance on manual processes and spreadsheets.

– Manage all evidence, notes, contacts, and case milestones from a single dashboard, reducing reliance on manual processes and spreadsheets. Integration with LCPtracker Pro – Import critical project data (such as contractors, projects, and contracting authorities) directly from LCPtracker Pro for seamless cross-platform workflows.

– Import critical project data (such as contractors, projects, and contracting authorities) directly from LCPtracker Pro for seamless cross-platform workflows. Financial Oversight – Record fines, restitution, and payments in a built-in ledger, providing real-time visibility and accountability for case outcomes.

– Record fines, restitution, and payments in a built-in ledger, providing real-time visibility and accountability for case outcomes. Role-Based Security – Control access through user roles and law group permissions, safeguarding confidential information and supporting compliance with privacy requirements.

– Control access through user roles and law group permissions, safeguarding confidential information and supporting compliance with privacy requirements. Universal Accessibility – Forward emails, upload evidence files (photos, recordings, spreadsheets, etc.), and collaborate securely across teams with role-specific permissions.

To learn more about LCP CaseView and how it supports streamlined labor code investigations, visit our solutions page or contact Sabrina Alcobendas at [email protected].

Media Contact: Sabrina Alcobendas, [email protected]

LCPtracker is a leading provider of data tracking and management software solutions that assist organizations in achieving their labor compliance, workforce development, and contract compliance objectives on publicly funded projects. Our cloud-based compliance solutions empower government agencies, project owners, and contractors with deep visibility into certified payroll, construction site compliance, workforce demographics, and supplier diversity data. By facilitating regulatory compliance and construction workforce development initiatives, we support organizations in achieving their goals – ultimately creating opportunities for a brighter future. Headquartered in Orange, California, LCPtracker is a privately held company.

Visit our website at https://lcptracker.com or join the conversation on Linkedin, Facebook, or Instagram.

SOURCE LCPtracker, Inc.