LCR Achieves Mechanical Completion in Frontier Town

News provided by

Louth Callan Renewables

26 Mar, 2024, 22:00 ET

Bernardston, MA Powers 6.7MW/10MW Battery Storage on 19+ Acres

ENFIELD, Conn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Louth Callan Renewables (LCR) brings another complex project to mechanical completion this week, proving again their successful execution on the final stages of this 6.7MW solar and 10MW battery storage facility in Bernardston, MA.  "This project is a prime example of our backbone growth as an EPC.  Repeated success on complex projects under 10MW has rapidly brought us into the small utility scale market by invitation," said Nick Sylvestre, Managing Member of Louth Callan Renewables. "New England is a rugged territory, but call us to discover how we have addressed even the toughest of challenges," Sylvestre added. 

Indeed, the original 60 founding families of Bernardston would be impressed at this "solar settlement", even though they were veterans and families of soldiers in 1738, who cleared their own land by hand to build their homes with hewn logs and hand-cut portholes in the walls. This solar farm will provide a reliable source of new and stored energy to the Massachusetts utility, Eversource, making the state a bit more resilient, like its first pioneers.

LCR is now ramping up resources for several newly awarded 20+MW projects, translating their experiences well into other states like Maryland, Delaware, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Additionally, LCR will start other large complex projects with their partners that are slated for early 2025 launch in Louisiana, Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Louth Callan Renewables
Sheila Sylvestre
203.988.9819



























860) 814-4379
[email protected]
2 Pearson Way
Enfield, CT 06082

About Louth Callan Renewables: Louth Callan Renewables, headquartered in Enfield, CT is a leading full-service design/build contractor providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for distributive generation and utility-scale renewable energy projects. For more information, visit www.louthcallanrenewables.com.

SOURCE Louth Callan Renewables

Also from this source

Inflation Act Spikes Solar Growth for LCR

Louth Callan Renewables (LCR) launches a long-term partnership with Brooks Construction, the Connecticut based leading civil contractor in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Construction & Building

News Releases in Similar Topics