LCR Achieves Mechanical Completion in Frontier Town

26 Mar, 2024, 22:00 ET
Bernardston, MA Powers 6.7MW/10MW Battery Storage on 19+ Acres
ENFIELD, Conn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Louth Callan Renewables (LCR) brings another complex project to mechanical completion this week, proving again their successful execution on the final stages of this 6.7MW solar and 10MW battery storage facility in Bernardston, MA. "This project is a prime example of our backbone growth as an EPC. Repeated success on complex projects under 10MW has rapidly brought us into the small utility scale market by invitation," said Nick Sylvestre, Managing Member of Louth Callan Renewables. "New England is a rugged territory, but call us to discover how we have addressed even the toughest of challenges," Sylvestre added.
