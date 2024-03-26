LCR Achieves Mechanical Completion in Frontier Town

"This project is a prime example of our backbone growth as an EPC … " said Nick Sylvestre, Managing Member of LCR. Post this

Indeed, the original 60 founding families of Bernardston would be impressed at this "solar settlement", even though they were veterans and families of soldiers in 1738, who cleared their own land by hand to build their homes with hewn logs and hand-cut portholes in the walls. This solar farm will provide a reliable source of new and stored energy to the Massachusetts utility, Eversource, making the state a bit more resilient, like its first pioneers.

LCR is now ramping up resources for several newly awarded 20+MW projects, translating their experiences well into other states like Maryland, Delaware, Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Additionally, LCR will start other large complex projects with their partners that are slated for early 2025 launch in Louisiana, Missouri, Michigan and Kentucky.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Louth Callan Renewables

Sheila Sylvestre

203.988.9819























































860) 814-4379

[email protected]

2 Pearson Way

Enfield, CT 06082

About Louth Callan Renewables: Louth Callan Renewables, headquartered in Enfield, CT is a leading full-service design/build contractor providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for distributive generation and utility-scale renewable energy projects. For more information, visit www.louthcallanrenewables.com.

SOURCE Louth Callan Renewables