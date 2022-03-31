LCR Appoints Louis Frost as Chief Financial Officer

WESTPORT, Conn., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Capital Partners is happy to announce that Louis Frost has agreed to join LCR full-time as Chief Financial Officer.

Since late 2020, Lou has been working with LCR as a Senior Advisor focused on real estate transactions, but will now take on a broader role managing transactions, finance, offering development, and compliance across the business.

Louis Frost

"Lou has exceptional experience. During his twenty-five-year career, he has closed over $30 billion in transactions while working as a real estate investment banker at Goldman Sachs, a real estate private equity professional at Macquarie, and as KPMG's National Real Estate Advisory Leader. Before business school, Lou trained as a securities lawyer and was General Counsel of a publicly traded company. We have always believed EB-5 investments must be managed like other professional, high-quality investments. Our clients are successful global families that expect a sophisticated team to support them," said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners.

"Having worked with LCR for over two years, first as a consultant and then an advisor, I have been deeply impressed by the LCR team and its real estate development partners. LCR's projects are world class and attract high-quality foreign investors. LCR also has an SEC-registered investment advisor. I believe the whole business should think like a fiduciary when giving advice to our clients," said Lou Frost.

"With the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022, the level of professionalism expected in the industry is rising significantly. During the pandemic we maintained our team and expanded our services because we believe highly-skilled families that choose to come to the United States make the country stronger," said Suresh Rajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR Capital Partners. "Lou is an example of the quality of partner our clients can expect to see when they interact with LCR."

Lou has a BA from Princeton, a JD from William & Mary Law School and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He started in his new role on March 30, 2022.

About LCR Capital Partners

LCR Capital Partners is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves families interested in global opportunities. Founded in 2012, the firm's primary focus is working with clients interested in immigrant investor programs. LCR has helped over 850 clients move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US Green Cards. LCR also works with the E-2 Investor Visa, the Portuguese Golden Visa, and Grenada's Citizenship by Investment program which are all government-approved investments. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management , the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families in over 30 countries around the world. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and with teams in Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo, Dubai, Singapore, and Mumbai.

Website: http://www.lcrcapital.com

Press contact:

John M. Baker

CMO, LCR Capital Partners LLC

[email protected]

+1 (203) 883-1940

