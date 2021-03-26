LCR Capital Joins IIUSA Leadership Circle and Supports Grassley-Leahy EB-5 Reform Bill

WESTPORT, Conn., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Capital Partners is proud to announce it has joined the Invest in the USA (IIUSA) Leadership Circle and will be working with IIUSA and the EB-5 Industry in supporting the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2021 which was recently introduced by Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Patrick Leahy (D-VT). LCR Capital has experience throughout its leadership team of engaging the US Congress and will be working with the IIUSA advocacy team to galvanize support for the reauthorization of the EB-5 Regional Center Program.

Active in EB-5 since 2012, LCR Capital has always maintained close ties to Washington legislators from both parties. LCR Capital's founder and executive chairman, Suresh Rajan, began his career as a policy advisor to members of the US Congress, and worked closely with then Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, and longstanding Congressman Amory Houghton, Jr. who represented New York. Matt Virkstis, LCR's Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, worked for Senator Patrick Leahy and was Senior Counsel to the US Senate Judiciary Committee. Gregory Sweeney, LCR Chief Client Officer, worked for over 30 years with Praxair in leadership roles building global businesses, and during the final years, managed the company's efforts to improve regulation and legislation at both federal and state levels focused on the investment side of the chemical, electronics, healthcare and performance coatings businesses.

"LCR Capital strongly supports the current legislation that Senators Grassley and Leahy have put forward. Good record keeping and thorough investor background checks should be table stakes in our industry. If we can achieve processing time improvements, clear respect for integrity and reauthorization, we will have modernized the legislation that underpins this program. Over $40 billion have been invested in the US through this program. These funds are not from the US taxpayer, nor is it new debt that must be repaid. They are from immigrants investing in new American businesses focused on job creation," said Suresh Rajan , Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR. "First generation immigrants are a huge engine of growth for the US economy. How can we quantify the economic impact of highly-skilled entrepreneurs like Elon Musk, Sergey Brin or Alex Behring. The United States gives them the foundation to build job creating American companies that support growth across the globe."

"Leadership Circle members consist of industry leaders that have used their success within the EB-5 Regional Center Program to support IIUSA at the highest levels. Leadership members are unanimous in their support of the association and its push towards long-term EB-5 reauthorization," said Aaron Grau, Executive Director of IIUSA .

"We understand the pressure that is put on Congress to improve the legislation underpinning programs like EB-5," said Matt Virkstis , LCR's Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel, "Senators Grassley and Leahy represent how two very senior legislators can work across party lines to support a program that is good for the United States. There are EB-5 programs in nearly every state and many of these developments would not be successful without EB-5 investment."

LCR Capital will be working with its Washington contacts and bringing in additional relationships through its development partners to help clarify any issues about the EB-5 program. LCR has already worked with hundreds of highly educated investors and fully sees the benefits these families can bring to the US companies and communities they join.

About Invest in the USA (IIUSA)

Founded in 2005, Invest in the USA (IIUSA) is the national membership-based 501(c)(6) not-for-profit industry trade association for the EB-5 Regional Center Program. Fundamentally, IIUSA is an organization focused on stimulating the United States economy for the benefit of American workers, American communities, and all those invested in sustainable, domestic job creation.

To date, IIUSA represents 130+ Regional Center members and 120+ Service Provider members across the country serving 47 states/territories. Regional Centers account for billions of dollars in EB-5 capital formation. Concretely, our work has empowered our members to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in a wide range of industries and American communities, generating billions in foreign direct investment at no cost to the U.S. taxpayer.

Through dedicated advocacy work, education, industry development, and research, IIUSA advocates for policies that maximize economic benefit to the United States. from the EB-5 Regional Center Program. Accordingly, our primary mission is to achieve the permanent Congressional reauthorization of the EB-5 Regional Center Program after nearly 30 years of enthusiastic bipartisan support and record-breaking economic impact.

About LCR Capital Partners

LCR Capital Partners is a private investment and advisory services firm that supports families interested in global opportunities. Founded in 2012, the firm's primary focus is supporting clients interested in immigrant investor programs. LCR has helped over 850 clients move to the United States through the EB-5 Immigrant Investors Program. LCR also works with the E-2 Investors Visa, the Portuguese Golden Visa, and Grenada's Citizenship by Investment program. The firm focuses on conservatively-structured funds invested in signature real estate developments. These projects create new American jobs and help develop communities across the United States, in Portugal and in Grenada. Over the past 5 years, LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families in over 30 countries around the world. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and runs a global network with teams in Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo, Dubai, Singapore, and Mumbai.

