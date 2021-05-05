LCR Capital Partners Deepens Financial Capability by Hiring Shilpa Menon as Senior Director in India

WESTPORT, Conn., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Capital Partners is excited to announce Shilpa Menon, CFA, has joined as Senior Director for India. Shilpa brings over a decade of financial services experience and will be responsible for leading LCR's shift from focusing on selling EB-5 projects to being an advisor to High Net Worth families looking to move, expand or invest overseas.

Shilpa Menon

Shilpa joins LCR from Avendus Wealth Management, where she served as Vice President of Products and Advisory. There, she was in charge of offshore solutions for HNWIs and worked with international stakeholders to launch the firm's first-ever line of global investment products. With a passion for well produced content, she brings a consultant's approach to financial services and an eye for innovation.

"I'm extremely delighted to now be part of LCR's high-performance team," Shilpa said. "LCR paved the way for U.S. immigration products in India when nobody was yet talking about them."

"In my opinion, it is LCR's deep expertise in what they do – their laser sharp focus on client experience and unbiased advice to prospects and clients – that makes them stand out in the industry. I also love their entrepreneurial approach. In the last 18 months they have launched products for new geographies like Portugal and Grenada, and brought in partners to provide US loans to Indian nationals that move to America."

Having worked in investment banking at Nomura, Shilpa understands the complexity of global transactions. There she worked across Asia supporting Financial Sponsors, or private equity firms, and gained exposure on how they differentiate their alternative investment products and services.

"The EB-5 industry is changing. Clients expect their financial partners to provide more than a single solution. When an individual or a family decides to move to the United States, they want a partner they can trust to help them through the whole transition. They want someone that can explain the financial details and make recommendations to make the move easier," said Suresh Rajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR.

Having partnered with LCR over the last two years, Shilpa knows members of the LCR team. She is now responsible for LCR's growth in India, including expanding and managing LCR's channel partnerships and deepening LCR's engagement with existing clients and prospects in the region, reporting to Sherman Baldwin, the global CEO.

About LCR Capital Partners

LCR Capital Partners is a private investment and advisory services firm that supports families interested in global opportunities. Founded in 2012, the firm's primary focus is supporting clients interested in immigrant investor programs. LCR has helped over 850 clients move to the United States using the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. LCR also works with the E-2 Investor Visa, the Portuguese Golden Visa, and Grenada's Citizenship by Investment program. The firm offers additional services to help foreign nationals moving to the United States through two subsidiary companies: International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management . Over the past 5 years, LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families in over 30 countries around the world. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and runs a global network with teams in Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo, Dubai, Singapore, and Mumbai.

Website: http://www.lcrcapital.com

For more information please contact:

John M. Baker

Chief Marketing Officer, LCR Capital Partners LLC

[email protected]

+1 203 883 1940 x104

SOURCE LCR Capital