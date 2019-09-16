LCR Capital Partners Runs Invite-Only Events on US Immigration in Dubai 18-19 September

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Capital Partners, a global investment firm that supports families with U.S. immigration needs, announced today it is running a set of exclusive, invite-only seminars about the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program in Dubai on September 18 and 19th.

LCR Capital is a partner-owned firm which helps families interested in achieving US residency or educating their children in the United States. By financing the development of EB-5 approved real estate projects that create jobs in the US, Emirati and other GCC citizens can apply for residency and afterwards a US Green Card.

In Dubai, LCR is bringing together experienced immigration attorneys and people with experience in high-end real estate development.

Anyone interested in learning how they can achieve US residency are welcome to register here: https://www.lcrcapital.com/event/private-eb5-consultations-dubai-2/1568764800/

The event will also be hosted by LCR Capital Partners leaders and will include members of the team based in Dubai and India. This event has been planned to allow people interested in EB-5 to complete their initial filing process before the required investment amount increases from $500,000 to $900,000 or $1,800,0000 on 21 November 2019.

About LCR Capital Partners

Founded in 2012, LCR Capital Partners is a global private investment and advisory firm that serves international HNW investors and their families who are interested in US investment and residency. LCR is led by classmates that met at Harvard Business School. The firm believes in conservatively structured private equity funds and has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a client base of over 600 HNW investors from 30+ countries. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT and runs a global network of five regional offices: Miami (Latin America); São Paulo (Brazil); Dubai (GCC), Cape Town (South Africa) and Mumbai (India).

