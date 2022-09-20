LCR Capital Strengthens Operations Team by Hiring Tracy Kan

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the last year, LCR has seen its core offering, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, reauthorized. It has added an SEC-registered investment advisory business, LCR Wealth. It has also launched multiple new private equity funds for global families. To support this growth, LCR Capital Partners is excited to announce it has hired Tracy Kan as Director of Finance and Operations, joining Lou Frost who was appointed CFO in March.

Tracy Kan

Tracy worked with Sherman Baldwin, LCR's CEO, while they were both at Accenture. Having started her career at KPMG in the audit team, she passed her Certified Public Accountant license in the US and also became a Chartered Accountant in Canada as well. She worked for over 15 years at Accenture, across control assurance, delivery management and, most recently, commercial operations.

"Tracy is an incredibly talented operations lead. She understands accounting, understands contracts, but primarily understands business. LCR has a strong clients services and operations team, but we recognize that our business has expanded. I always admired how capable Tracy was at Accenture and I'm looking forward to having her join the team," said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners.

"Having worked with Sherman previously, I know he values process and respects the need for compliance controls. I'm really looking forward to working with the international team and making sure our systems stay ahead of the needs of the business," said Tracy Kan.

"LCR works across multiple regulated industries and if we want to be a trusted partner to global families, we need the highest quality professionals on our team. Tracy has a great background and we will support her because great operations are critical to being a client-centric organization," said Suresh Rajan, LCR's Founder and Executive Chairman.

Tracy will start the week of September 18, 2022. In addition to her US and Canadian CPA certifications, she received her Bachelor of Commerce degree from Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and an MBA from Schulich School of Business at York University.

About LCR Capital Partners

LCR Capital Partners is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves families interested in global opportunities. Founded in 2012, the firm's primary focus is working with clients interested in immigrant investor programs. LCR has helped over 850 clients move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US Green Cards. LCR also works with the E-2 Investor Visa, the Portuguese Golden Visa, and Grenada's Citizenship by Investment program which are all government-approved investments. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families in over 30 countries around the world. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and runs a global network with teams in Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo, Dubai, Singapore, and Mumbai.

Website: http://www.lcrcapital.com

