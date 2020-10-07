LCR Further Strengthens its Real Estate and Finance Expertise with the Appointment of Louis Frost as Senior Advisor

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Capital Partners is excited to announce that Louis Frost has agreed to join LCR as a Senior Advisor focused on real estate developers, real estate transactions, and related elements of LCR's business.

Lou Frost

Lou brings a wealth of real estate and finance experience to LCR having closed over $30 billion in real estate and finance transactions over almost twenty years. Prior to joining LCR, Lou served as KPMG's National Real Estate Advisory Leader, a Senior Vice President with Macquarie Capital's Real Estate Private Equity Team, a Vice President with Goldman Sachs' Real Estate Investment Banking Team, and as an investment banking associate at Deutsche Bank.

"Over the last year, we've been working with Lou as a consultant. He has provided invaluable insight and expertise in connection with ongoing relationships with the Hall Group, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village, and the Industrial Realty Group. EB-5 regional centers like LCR work closely with real estate developers because they are big creators of new jobs and have a clear need for financing. We are thrilled Lou sees the potential for foreign capital to help drive American growth coming out of the pandemic," said Suresh Rajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR Capital Partners.

"Foreign capital has always been a positive driver of U.S. growth," said Lou Frost. "LCR has a depth of relationships with high net worth individuals and family offices that can provide a new avenue to capital for developers and real estate investment trusts. I have been very impressed with LCR while working closely with their senior leadership over the past year. I look forward to continuing to advise LCR in my new role as a Senior Advisor. I have every confidence that they will remain a provider of best-in-class solutions to the real estate market."

"We recognize that if we are going to build long-term relationships with our clients and our development partners, we need to do more than simple EB-5 financing. Lou brings a level of sophistication in real estate finance that is rare in our industry," said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners. "I'm looking forward to having him more formally a part of our extended LCR team."

Lou has taken on his new Senior Advisor role with LCR effective September 30, 2020, and he will maintain his position with his consulting firm, Integritas Capital Advisors, LLC.

About LCR Capital Partners

LCR Capital Partners is a global private investment and advisory services firm that helps families achieve residency in new countries and find opportunities to build on their global success. Founded in 2012, LCR has built its reputation supporting families interested in U.S. immigration through the EB-5 Immigrant Investors program. LCR also offers European residency through the Portuguese Golden Visa. The firm focuses on conservatively-structured funds invested in signature real estate developments with brands like The Four Seasons and developers like the Hall Group. These projects create new jobs while securing investors their immigration benefits.

Over the past 5 years, LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a client base of over 850 HNW clients from 30+ countries. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and runs a global network of five regional offices: Miami (Latin America); São Paulo (Brazil); Dubai (GCC), Singapore (Southeast Asia), and Mumbai (India).

