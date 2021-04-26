LCR Joins RPC in Promoting Legacy Hotel & Residences - Miami Worldcenter EB-5 Project

WESTPORT, Conn., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Capital Partners, a global private investment and advisory services firm, is happy to announce it will be raising capital in RPC's Legacy EB-5 fund for Legacy Hotel & Residences, a new, luxury, mixed-use tower being built in the heart of Miami Worldcenter in Downtown Miami.

LCR is joining RPC, the developer that for over 40 years has changed the way people live by building high quality properties across Florida and in Miami, as co-manager on the EB-5 fund.

Legacy Hotel & Residences

"This project follows the formula that made the Paramount Miami Worldcenter building so successful. We focus on providing high-end amenities with an attention to the details like sophisticated building management systems and keyless entry. With Legacy we are going further by adding a dedicated eight-floor health and wellness center as part of the building," said Dan Kodsi, the CEO of Royal Palm Companies.

"We are thrilled to be working on Legacy Hotel & Residences. A large part of our client base comes from Latin America and they understand the growth of Miami as a financial and business center," said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital. "Particularly during this Covid-19 period, there has been a large increase in investment in Miami."

Downtown Miami has seen its population double in the last 20 years. 60 percent of the population are now college educated with 45 percent between 25-44, according to the Miami Downtown Development Authority. These highly desired, professional residents have been attracted by the quality of the buildings, retail, attractions and transportation links in the area.

Legacy Hotel & Residences will have:

310 residences and 219 hotel rooms

Downtown Miami's largest hotel pool deck set on one acre

largest hotel pool deck set on one acre Miami's first enclosed rooftop atrium in the top seven floors of the tower

first enclosed rooftop atrium in the top seven floors of the tower An eight floor Center for Health + Wellness, one of the first designs in the U.S. for a post-covid-19 environment aimed to bring health back into people's hands.

Members-only international business lounge

The latest technology for building systems and rental management

More details on https://www.lcrcapital.com/eb5-projects/legacy-world-center-miami/

As an EB-5 project, Legacy Hotel & Residences benefits from having multiple sources of building revenue spread across retail, residences, hotel, healthcare and event spaces. It also benefits from being in a Targeted Employment Area under the new federal definitions set in November 2019.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter, which is adjacent to Legacy Hotel & Residences, has received strong reviews for its design and construction. Partially funded with $100m of EB-5 capital, over 70 of its international investors have received their I-526 approvals which is the step that clears the way to get a conditional green card. With the Paramount Miami Worldcenter, RPC pre-sold 90 percent of the units before it opened. They completed the construction in four years between 2015 and 2019.

Legacy Hotel & Residences also has strong momentum in its pre-sales with both domestic and international buyers.

Accredited investors that are interested in U.S. residency can contact LCR at any time to learn more.

About RPC and Daniel Kodsi

Daniel Kodsi is a real estate veteran and CEO of RPC, a leading real estate development firm with more than 40 years of history. Established in the 1970s, RPC has developed over 6,000 units across mixed-use, master-planned communities, hotels, multi-family, and high-rise residential projects exceeding more than $3.5 billion in asset value with over $2 billion in the pipeline. Under Daniel Kodsi's leadership, the company has developed and repositioned more than 50 projects and delivers a proven track record of identifying underserved market opportunities and executing complex large-scale projects. With its visionary leadership, deep market insight and data driven analytics; RPC's developments are considered a combination of exceptional design, cutting-edge execution, and luxurious amenities that elevate the lifestyle of residents, guests and communities while generating value for both private and institutional investors.

About LCR Capital Partners

LCR Capital Partners is a private investment and advisory services firm that supports families interested in global opportunities. Founded in 2012, the firm's primary focus is supporting clients interested in immigrant investor programs. LCR has helped over 850 clients move to the United States through the EB-5 Immigrant Investors Program. LCR also works with the E-2 Investors Visa, the Portuguese Golden Visa, and Grenada's Citizenship by Investment program. The firm focuses on conservatively structured funds invested in signature real estate developments. These projects create new American jobs and help develop communities across the United States, in Portugal and in Grenada. Over the past 5 years, LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families in over 30 countries around the world. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and runs a global network with teams in Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo, Dubai, Singapore, and Mumbai.

Website: http://www.lcrcapital.com

For more information please contact:

John M. Baker

Chief Marketing Officer, LCR Capital Partners LLC

[email protected]

+1 646 684 7587

SOURCE LCR Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.lcrcapital.com

