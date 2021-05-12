LCR-Reader-MPA, the All-in-One Multimeter, Wins Bronze in Product of the Year 2020 Contest; Now Available on Digikey Marketplace

WATERLOO, Ontario, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canada based Siborg Systems Inc. entered the All-in-One Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA in Plant Engineering's Product of the Year 2020 contest. The winners were chosen by subscriber's voting; LCR-Reader-MPA won bronze in on of the categories.

Plant Engineering is an online and offline magazine and source of news and product information for production and maintenance. MPA won bronze in the Maintenance Tools and Equipment category, with competitors this year including Fluke Corp, Exair and Des-Case Corp.

Product of the Year 2020 Winner All-in-One Digital Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA. The multimeter offers record high 0.1% accuracy and unprecedented number of test features. Product of the Year 2020 Winner All-in-One Digital Multimeter LCR-Reader-MPA. The multimeter offers record high 0.1% accuracy and unprecedented number of test features. High-quality budget LCR-meter model LCR-Reader-R1. It features 0.5% basic accuracy and provides automatic and manual LCR and ESR measurements.

LCR-Reader MPA is a universal tweezer multimeter for an unrivalled range of applications, primarily but not limited to LCR/ESR measurements. The handheld multimeter offers 0.1% basic accuracy, up to 100 kHz test frequency, oscilloscope, LED/Diode testing, AC/DC voltage/current and frequency meter, signal generator and more. When the gold-plated tweezer probes are holding a component, the MPA automatically determines type of component and best test parameters, including the test mode and frequency. Measurement values, including the main and secondary impedance values are instantly available on the LCD display. The measurement parameters could also be set for specific tasks, by changing test modes, frequencies, signal level, etc. Easy open/short calibration eliminates parasitic offsets.

LCR-Reader-MPA features include:

Automatic and manual LCR/ESR measurements

0.1% basic accuracy

AC/DC current/voltage True Vrms measurements

LED/Diode test

Oscilloscope mode

Frequency meter

Signal Generator

Test frequencies: 100, 120 Hz, 1, 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 75 and 100 kHz

Super Large Capacitance testing up to 1 F

Three Test signal levels 0.1, 0.5 and 1 Vrms

Bluetooth enabled model of LCR-Reader-MPA was released in 2020. Using the companion software, LCR-MPA-BT Data Logger program, users can create custom measurement profiles with desired component values and test conditions. As measurements are made, the program compares the desired values with the actual values for the component and then records these values and marks them Pass/Fail (green or red) accordingly. The program mirrors the MPA's screen on the computer, allowing easier reading and the ability to control test functions/parameters directly from the computer. The ability to test with just a touch and remotely record the values into an exportable file make MPA an exceptional tool for production lines.

Siborg has recently begun offering some of their test equipment and accessories on the Digikey marketplace that allows reaching customers globally.

The LCR-Reader line of testing equipment is also available through Siborg's LCR-Reader Store, and through their Amazon sales channels in USA, Canada and Europe.

Siborg Systems has been offering test equipment for SMT to the world's electronics industry since they initiated the Smart Tweezers project in the early 2000's. In 2013, they launched the LCR-Reader line of budget friendly LCR-meters. The device uses a lightweight multimeter with tweezers as probes and offers quick automatic testing. By grasping a component between the tweezers' tips, the device will automatically determine the type of component and best test parameters. The flagship LCR-Reader device offers a 0.5% basic accuracy with a price tag under $200, but only measures LCR and ESR values.

Since the launch of the LCR-Reader brand, Siborg has expanded their product line to include Smart Tweezers Colibri, LCR-reader-MP, LCR-Reader-MPA and LCR-Reader-MPA BT with Bluetooth connection. Siborg will be adding to the family with the 2021 summer launch of LCR-Reader-R2 which includes a 300 kHz test frequency, allowing for better accuracy while testing small inductances and capacitances.

Media contact:

Michael Obrecht

[email protected]

519-888-9906

SOURCE Siborg Systems Inc.