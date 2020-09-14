LCR Strengthens Digital Marketing Through Altacircle Acquisition

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Capital Partners , a global private investment and advisory services firm focused on U.S. immigration and investment, is excited to announce that it has agreed to acquire Altacircle LLC , a digital marketing consultancy that has a deep expertise in advertising technology and lead generation.

"The immigration investment market continues to evolve. First it was the abrupt halt of Chinese investment and growth of new markets like India and Brazil. This year, the new investment level and the pressure from the pandemic has only reinforced how important digital tools are to client acquisition and management. We believe immigration investment firms like ours need to adopt the tools and culture of innovative fintech firms as we develop new products and work with even more sophisticated clients across the globe," said Suresh Rajan, Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR.

Altacircle is a marketing and technology consulting firm founded by John Baker, an agency entrepreneur who has driven digital strategy with major brands in both New York and London since 1995. Leveraging leading technology platforms, Altacircle brings access to industry experts who know what works and delivery partners who can produce marketing assets cost effectively.

"We have been working with Altacircle over the last 12 months and we have changed how we approach marketing and how we use digital tools across the business. John brings a level of marketing sophistication and experience that is truly differentiated in our industry. He also understands how to apply technology and has experience supporting new ventures," said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR.

With this transaction, LCR takes 100% ownership of Altacricle and John Baker will take the position of Chief Marketing Officer as an equity partner and member of LCR's Senior Leadership Team.

"After 30 years of working in marketing agencies, I'm excited to be focusing my experience on LCR and the immigration investment industry. It is clear that clients have choices and the decision to take a second residency or move to the United States is a significant one. This means LCR has to have the tools and products to be a trusted advisor and support long-term relationships with our clients. Trusted teams, great technology and innovative thinking are the way to make this happen," said John Baker.

About Altacircle and John Baker

Altacircle is a digital marketing consultancy focused on lead generation and innovation. It was founded in 2018 by John Baker who was previously Chief Marketing Officer of Mirum, a global digital agency he helped to create inside J Walter Thompson and WPP. He has worked in senior positions at agencies including Ogilvy and Proximity leading digital strategy and business development. He began his digital agency career at Modem Media and Organic. Altacircle brings together senior marketing experts and cost-effective delivery partners to transform how businesses approach digital marketing and innovation.

About LCR Capital Partners

LCR Capital Partners is a global private investment and advisory services firm that is the ideal partner for families interested in U.S. immigration and investment. Founded in 2012, LCR is led by classmates who met at Harvard Business School and worked together at McKinsey & Company. The firm focuses on conservatively-structured funds invested in signature real estate developments. These projects create new American jobs and help develop communities across the United States. Over the past 5 years, LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a client base of over 800 HNW investors from 30+ countries managing their EB-5 process to gain U.S. residency. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT and runs a global network of five regional offices: Miami (Latin America); São Paulo (Brazil); Dubai (GCC), Singapore (Southeast Asia) and Mumbai (India).

