LCR Wealth Management Now an SEC Registered Investment Advisor

WESTPORT, Conn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Wealth Management is proud to announce that it is now an SEC Registered Investment Advisor and will be able to continue its mission of putting clients' interests first and being a place for global families to manage US-based wealth.

LCR Wealth was started by Tom Garvey who came from Goldman Sachs and was part of the management team at United Capital, a pioneer in building a large, nationwide RIA firm.

"It is good to shift from Connecticut Registration to SEC registration. We already have put in place the systems and procedures to meet the SEC requirements and we are expecting to see continued growth as we build the business. Clients like to know our focus is on independent advice and we take that very seriously," said Tom Garvey, president of LCR Wealth.

"Tom has done an amazing job setting up LCR Wealth and I can see why his clients trust him. He is always focused on their best interests." said Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners. "Many of our clients come from markets that don't have legally-defined fiduciary advisor firms. As they move assets to the United States, they like that their advisor only has their interests in mind and is only compensated on the advice they give, not hidden commissions or transaction fees."

"Seeing LCR Wealth grow out of the Connecticut registration and move to national SEC registration is an important milestone. Our goal at LCR is to be a trusted advisor to our clients and offer a range of high quality services that help them move to the US. For international clients being registered with the SEC demonstrates scale and professionalism." said Suresh Rajan, founder and Executive Chairman of LCR Capital Partners.

LCR Wealth currently operates in Westport, CT serving successful families nationwide, and global families that have established a US residence.

About LCR Wealth Management

LCR Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Adviser that provides successful families personalized investment advice on a fee basis. As a fiduciary to its clients, LCR Wealth Management is required by law to put its clients' interests ahead of its own interests. Tom Garvey founded LCR Wealth Management after 18 years of experience as an Investment Adviser Representative at Goldman Sachs and United Capital. LCR Wealth Management is registered with the SEC at the address of 315 Post Road West, Ste 200, Westport CT 06880.

Website: http://www.lcrwealth.com

About LCR Capital Partners

LCR Capital Partners is a private investment and advisory services firm that serves families interested in global opportunities. Founded in 2012, the firm's primary focus is working with clients interested in immigrant investor programs. LCR has helped over 850 clients move to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa, which grants investors and their immediate family members US Green Cards. LCR also works with the E-2 Investor Visa, the Portuguese Golden Visa, and Grenada's Citizenship by Investment program which are all government-approved investments. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management , the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has built long-term, trust-based relationships with a global client base of high-net-worth families in over 30 countries around the world. LCR is headquartered in Westport, CT, and runs a global network with teams in Miami, San Francisco, São Paulo, Dubai, Singapore, and Mumbai.

Website: http://www.lcrcapital.com

