LCS Real Estate Acquires The Solana Doylestown in Pennsylvania
Nov 13, 2019, 10:00 ET
DES MOINES, Iowa, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LCS announced the company acquired The Solana Doylestown, a rental community located in Warrington, Pennsylvania. LCS Real Estate facilitated the transaction and Life Care Services will provide management services; both are LCS companies. Financial details were not disclosed.
The community opened in 2016 and has a total of 98 total apartments, consisting of 70 personal care apartments and 28 memory care residences.
LCS Real Estate has executed on acquisition and development transactions in excess of $1.9 billion since 2016, and currently has an ownership stake in 48 senior housing communities nationwide, including 25 rental communities.
"We are focused on growing our presence in the Northeast region," says Dan Lahey, SVP/managing director of LCS Real Estate. "The Solana Doylestown is a fantastic community that we feel is a great addition to our growing rental community portfolio."
About LCS Real Estate™
LCS Real Estate, An LCS® Company, is a full-service real estate private equity enterprise providing a full complement of capital market services to the parent company, including investments, debt placement, and asset management of senior living communities. LCS Real Estate actively pursues transactions, connects its investor partners with opportunities, and sources deal flow. For more information, visit LCSrealestate.com.
SOURCE LCS Real Estate
Share this article