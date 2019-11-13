LCS Real Estate Acquires The Solana Doylestown in Pennsylvania

LCS Real Estate has executed on acquisition and development transactions in excess of $1.9 billion since 2016, and currently has an ownership stake in 48 senior housing communities nationwide, including 25 rental communities.

"We are focused on growing our presence in the Northeast region," says Dan Lahey, SVP/managing director of LCS Real Estate. "The Solana Doylestown is a fantastic community that we feel is a great addition to our growing rental community portfolio."

About LCS Real Estate™

LCS Real Estate, An LCS® Company, is a full-service real estate private equity enterprise providing a full complement of capital market services to the parent company, including investments, debt placement, and asset management of senior living communities. LCS Real Estate actively pursues transactions, connects its investor partners with opportunities, and sources deal flow. For more information, visit LCSrealestate.com.

SOURCE LCS Real Estate

Related Links

http://www.senior-living-investment.com

