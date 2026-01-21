LCT Surpasses 1M VPP Cancellations Processed, Demonstrating Enterprise-Scale Automation for High-Volume Lenders

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT), an emerging leader in compliance solutions for managing finance and insurance (F&I) product refunds, today announced a major operational achievement with the successful processing of more than 1 million voluntary protection product (VPP) cancellations through its cloud-based Refund Control© platform.

As regulatory expectations on the state level increase and loan portfolios grow more complex, lenders are seeking proven platforms that can handle volume without sacrificing accuracy, auditability or operational efficiency. The milestone underscores LCT's ability to support high-volume banks, finance companies and credit unions with complex cancellation and refund requirements at scale.

"Reaching 1 million cancellations is a reflection of strategic investments LCT made in technology, infrastructure and talent," said Glenn Munro, CEO of LCT. "From day one, we built Refund Control© to scale. This milestone is proof that automation works at enterprise volume and reinforces our ability to support large lenders and finance companies that need consistent, high-volume processing that is accurate and auditable."

Processing cancellations at this magnitude requires intelligent software and infrastructure, disciplined workflows and teams built to manage continuous volume. Refund Control© by LCT provides lenders with a centralized, auditable system for managing VPP cancellations and refunds, including direct refund quotes, automated workflows, tracking and reporting. The platform, combined with LCT's team of VPP refunds, cancellations and compliance experts, helps lenders reduce operational strain while also meeting regulatory requirements and enhancing recoveries.

Today, LCT has the capacity to process more than 100,000 VPP cancellations per month, providing lenders of any size an audit-ready system of record with direct connections to more than 900 providers for verified refund quotes, real-time dealer performance tracking and automation proven to reduce workloads by up to 95%. Learn more at lct1.com.

About Lender Compliance Technologies

Lender Compliance Technologies (LCT) is setting a new standard in compliance solutions for auto, RV, marine and powersports lenders. It brings together extensive industry experience in lending, recoveries, compliance and SaaS development to create a compliance-driven technology solutions company. Its cloud platform, Refund Control©, helps lenders take control of the cancellation and refund process of Voluntary Protection Products (VPP) to stay compliant with state and federal law. To learn more, visit lct1.com.

