LCX and Chainlink Collaborate to Provide Credible Reference Prices for Cryptocurrencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LCX and Chainlink are collaborating to provide transparent and verifiable reference price services for decentralized finance applications (DeFi) and the token economy. LCX has developed its own proprietary data generation methodology and as a data-provider will publish its reference prices and accompanying methodology on the blockchain using Chainlink's decentralized price oracle technology. This combined framework will give institutional entities access to secure, reliable, transparent, and compliant blockchain-based price feeds.

LCX Flag and Chainlink Flag Over Vaduz Liechtenstein Castle

LCX is set to become a Data Provider to the Chainlink network to provide reliable daily reference prices for digital assets. Cryptocurrency reference rates are often used as the basis for daily exchange rates in traditional transactional platforms and decentralized financial (DeFi) applications, as well as to assign valuation to assets in corporate financial statements, tax returns, statistical reports, digital assets analyses, and more.

Due to Chainlink's secure, reliable, and open-source infrastructure, LCX is able to publish its credible reference prices on the blockchain in an easily verifiable and immutable manner. LCX's credible reference prices are then available to be used by DeFi applications, traditional financial infrastructure, enterprises, governments, and more dealing with digital assets.

"We are providing new infrastructure that allows traditional finance the ability to service DeFi applications and interact with digital asset products," said Daniel Kochis, Head of Chainlink Business Development. "We are excited to work with LCX to deliver credible data sources to our ecosystem, which opens them up to a wide variety of users and markets."

LCX is headquartered in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, a reputable international financial center that has introduced a legal framework for blockchain companies, referred to as the "Blockchain Act". LCX has launched the LCX Cryptocurrency Reference Price Services, which provides a credible daily reference price to the marketplace and enhances market participants' risk management of digital assets. LCX Cryptocurrency Reference Price Services are designed to help accelerate the professionalization of digital asset trading.

"Transforming the cryptocurrency market into a mature token economy requires reliability and integrity in cryptocurrency reference rates," said Monty C. M. Metzger, CEO, and Founder of LCX. "Utilizing Chainlink allows us to deliver our compliant reference rates via an on-chain oracle network as a public good for individuals and institution alike."

About Chainlink:

Chainlink is a decentralized open-source oracle network that gives smart contracts secure and reliable access to data providers, web APIs, enterprise systems, cloud providers, IoT devices, payment systems, other blockchains, and much more. It provides oracles to leading DeFi applications like Synthetix, Aave, and Kyber Network; numerous blockchains such as Ethereum, Polkadot, and Tezos; as well as large enterprises including Google, Oracle, and SWIFT

Learn more at the Chainlink website or @Chainlink.

About LCX:

LCX, the Liechtenstein Cryptoassets Exchange, is a global fintech company that aims to provide a range of products and services for the token economy in a regulated and compliant manner.

Learn more at the LCX website or @LCX.

