LCX Life Unlocks the Hidden Value of Life Insurance for Financial Professionals and Their Clients

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 11, 2024 -- LCX Life, a life settlement platform dedicated to advisor and agent networks, is proud to announce its ongoing commitment to increasing financial services professionals' awareness of their clients' ability to uncover the hidden value in their life insurance policies through life settlements.

Recognizing the Education Gap

Despite the maturation of life settlements as an asset class, many financial professionals and clients remain unaware of the advantages life settlements offer and how they can reshape financial landscapes. Life settlements provide significant financial relief, transforming underutilized life insurance policies into substantial financial support for individuals, typically seniors. This increased liquidity can greatly improve their quality of life, enabling them to afford quality healthcare, comfortable living arrangements, and financial stability. Real-life case studies demonstrate the tangible benefits of life settlements, such as paying for senior care, covering medical expenses, alleviating premium burdens, and providing crucial financial relief during health crises. LCX Life sees this gap in awareness as a significant opportunity for financial professionals to better serve their clients, highlighting life settlements as an important financial option.

Support for Financial Professionals

LCX Life continues to support financial advisors and agents with a wealth of educational content, including blogs, videos, and ready-to-use resources. These tools help agents navigate life settlements, covering topics such as social impact, risk considerations, and regulatory frameworks.

Informative Video Explainer: Policies Likely to Sell

An example of the educational content LCX Life provides is their recently released video encouraging financial professionals to assess if their clients are paying premiums for life insurance policies they no longer need or can afford. The video demonstrates what life insurance policies might qualify for life settlements.

Continuing Education Webcasts Tailored for Financial Advisors

In partnership with AIR Asset Management, LCX Life recently hosted a comprehensive continuing education course, "The Hidden Asset: Unlocking the Value of Your Client's Life Insurance Policy," on RIA Channel. Life settlement industry leaders Steven Shapiro and Richard Beleutz led the session, demystifying life settlements and highlighting their benefits. The webcast was accepted for one hour of CFP® CE Credit and IWI CE Credit for live webcast attendees.

Invitation to Unlock the Hidden Value of Clients' Life Insurance

Insurance agents, financial advisors, lawyers, accountants, and long-term care industry service providers – submit your client's policy details through our secure and confidential form for a policy evaluation today on lcxlife.com.

Equip your clients with the best financial options. Contact LCX Life to learn about our referral program and how we can help transform your clients' financial futures.

