LD Holdings Group LLC Prices Upsized $500 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LD Holdings Group LLC (the "Company") announced today that it has upsized and priced its offering (the "Offering") of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.500% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (the "Notes"). The principal amount of the Offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $400 million. The notes were priced at par, will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company and will be initially guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by loanDepot.com, LLC, Artemis Management LLC, LD Settlement Services, LLC and mello Holdings, LLC, each a material wholly-owned restricted subsidiary of the Company. The Company expects that the closing of the Offering will occur on October 27, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering to repay the borrowings under its unsecured term loan, to pay down a portion of its secured credit facilities and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or for the benefit of U.S. persons, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws. Accordingly, the Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be "qualified institutional buyers," as that term is defined under Rule 144A of the Securities Act, or to non-"U.S. persons" outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

A confidential offering memorandum (the "Offering Memorandum") for the Offering of the Notes has been made available to such eligible persons. The Offering is being conducted in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in such Offering Memorandum.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or purchase, the Notes or any other security. No offer, solicitation, purchase or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About loanDepot:

An innovator since its inception in 2010, loanDepot continues to disrupt the lending industry with its focus on creating the technologies needed to deliver seamless borrowing experiences to its customers. loanDepot debuted the industry's first end-to-end fully digital loan, the mello smartloan™, in 2019. To date, loanDepot has funded over $275 billion in mortgage loans and ranks as one of the nation's largest retail mortgage lenders and the second largest nonbank retail mortgage lender. NMLS #17445.

