LD Products Celebrates 20 Million Orders Delivered Milestone

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LD Products, the leading online provider of compatible ink and toner in the U.S., reached a milestone this month by surpassing the 20 million order mark.

Founded by CEO Aaron Leon in 1999, the company has committed itself to providing printer cartridges at competitive prices to customers nationwide for more than twenty years. By offering an economical printing alternative that customers can rely on, it has experienced tremendous growth year after year.

LD Products Celebrates 20 Million Orders Delivered

Exceptional service is at the core of its success, with customers enjoying a lifetime guarantee on all LD-Brand compatible printer cartridges, and first-rate support from a dedicated team of ink and toner experts. A diverse product selection of over 10,000 printer cartridges lets customers make the right choice for their printing needs and budget, while advanced warehouse automation allows for fast order processing and delivery, ensuring customers receive their cartridges on time, every time. In addition, the retailer offers ink from HP, Canon, Brother, Epson, Lexmark, Xerox, Konica Minolta, Samsung, and dozens of other popular printer brands on the site.

"We are extremely proud to have delivered over 20 million orders, and we could not have done it without the support of our customers," says Aaron Leon. "Thank you for trusting in our cartridges. The important work of delivering quality ink to you continues, and we look forward to providing you with the best cartridges and service possible for many more years."

To celebrate the milestone, the company is offering a 20% discount on all LD-Brand compatible printer cartridges for a limited time. Customers can shop the sale at LDProducts.com and use the code LDP20 to save on their next order.

About LD Products

LD Products is a leading e-commerce provider of ink and toner cartridges. Since 1999, it has enjoyed great success as a cost-effective and high-quality alternative to printer brand consumables. The company also carries a large selection of popular office supplies to make shopping easy for any workplace.

SOURCE LD Products