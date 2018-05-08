LD Products Deploys Evergage to Power Personalized E-Commerce Experiences

Founded in 1999 as a printer supplies company, LD Products has diversified its offerings and strategy in recent years – now also serving as one of the largest online retailers of office supplies in the United States, competing with the likes of Staples and Amazon. The company wanted to use personalization to highlight the newer, office-supply portion of its business – showcasing various items (from desk organizers to sticky notes, etc.) likely to resonate with individual visitors, based on their behaviors and history, and item popularity. Hindered by limitations with its previous, third-party personalization solution, LD Products evaluated more than a dozen other providers before selecting and implementing Evergage.

"From the beginning, we were impressed by Evergage's ease of use for marketers and 'white-box' approach," said Hayley Kuan, testing and optimization manager, LD Products. "Before, when we wanted to change site experiences, it was a lengthy process – involving securing developers' and designers' time, and having them prioritize it against other projects. Now, we as marketers can deploy personalization campaigns ourselves in a matter of minutes, see how they're performing and make adjustments on the fly. It's empowering and has enabled us to be more agile in serving up timely, individualized and helpful experiences."

LD Products is using Evergage to:

Provide machine-learning-driven recommendations on its product detail pages (PDPs) . Rather than focus just on ink and toner, these algorithmically generated recommendations highlight LD Products' office supplies – with products presented based on each visitor's purchase and browsing behavior, site-wide trends and more. This automated approach has replaced what was a manually curated, uniform recommendations-selection process – saving the company time and driving an 18% increase in clicks by highlighting individually relevant items. In addition, the conversion rate among shoppers who click on the PDP product recommendations powered by Evergage has increased by 32% .

, to help web visitors re-discover products of interest. Woo comparison-shoppers who, based on their cut-and-paste activity and mouse movement, demonstrate intent to exit – showing them information on LD Products' value proposition.

who, based on their cut-and-paste activity and mouse movement, demonstrate intent to exit – showing them information on LD Products' value proposition. Drive greater engagement with blog articles by highlighting relevant, related content for readers.

by highlighting relevant, related content for readers. Conduct A/B testing and attribution analysis to assess how personalized content and experiences impact conversion rates.

In the future, LD Products plans to expand its use of Evergage to deliver personalized search results for visitors – with the most relevant items for each individual prominently displayed. The company will also apply Evergage to show product trending information on popular items to create greater urgency among visitors, increase product discovery and drive deeper website engagement.

"Personalization isn't a one-and-done process, and smart companies like LD Products are integrating it across the customer experience – forging more meaningful and lasting connections," said Evergage CEO and Co-Founder Karl Wirth. "Evergage helps companies increase engagement, loyalty and conversions, and we're proud to work with LD Products as they foster even more helpful interactions with their customers."

Combining deep behavioral analytics, a full customer data platform (CDP) and machine learning, Evergage enables B2B and B2C marketers to provide 1:1 personalization in real time across websites, web and mobile apps, onsite search and email campaigns.

