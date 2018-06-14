LD Products Receives Its 12th Bizrate Circle of Excellence Award

With this twelfth award, the company has demonstrated a constant commitment to their customers. A dedicated customer service team leads the way, providing extensive product knowledge and printing advice to customers on a daily basis. Access to a wide selection of reliable products, fast delivery and a 100% satisfaction guarantee are equally important influencers, ensuring customers are cared for every step of the way.

"Feedback is so essential and with a ratings service like Bizrate, we gain an added level of insight," says CEO Aaron Leon, "We've always made a point to put our customers first. Ratings and reviews serve as a constant motivator for our team as we continue to deliver the best possible printing experience for our customers."

LD Products ranked highly in all areas of the survey, receiving the following scores:

LD Products 2017 Bizrate Scores

Product selection: 9.4 /10

Ease of search: 9.3/10

Check-out: 9.5/10

Product met expectations: 9.4/10

Customer support: 9.4/10

On-Time Delivery: 9.7/10

About LD Products

Since 1999, LD Products has enjoyed great success as a high quality and cost-effective alternative to printer brand consumables. The company also boasts a large selection of office supplies, offering discount prices on the most trusted names in the industry.

