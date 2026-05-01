LD Systems and OPEX Corporation Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation Goods-to-Person Warehouse Automation Solutions

Partnership Expands LD Systems' Portfolio with OPEX Infinity® and Perfect Pick® Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LD Systems, a leading warehouse systems integrator, today announced a strategic partnership with OPEX® Corporation, a global leader in Next Generation Automation. The agreement authorizes LD Systems to integrate and deploy OPEX's industry-leading goods-to-person technology — including the Infinity® and Perfect Pick® Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) — as part of its turnkey warehouse automation and systems integration projects.

This partnership positions LD Systems to offer clients access to some of the most advanced automated storage and retrieval solutions available in the market today, further elevating the firm's ability to design, implement, and support state-of-the-art warehouse automation environments across a broad range of industries.

"Partnering with OPEX Corporation is a major step forward in our mission to provide clients with the very best warehouse automation solutions available," Bob Sutphen, CEO of LD Systems said. "The Infinity® and Perfect Pick® platforms are genuinely transformative technologies — they deliver the storage density, throughput, and accuracy that our clients need to stay competitive in today's demanding fulfillment environment."

LD Systems, with over 500 automation projects during their 30 years of Systems Integration consulting, serves clients such as Pepsi, Rite Aid, Neuco, Ocean Spray, and Nestle.

"LD Systems brings deep integration expertise, a data-driven approach, and a strong track record of successful project delivery," Alex Stephens, President of Warehouse Automation at OPEX Corporation said. "They are exactly the kind of partner we look for — a team that truly understands the operational challenges their clients face and is committed to delivering solutions that perform. We look forward to working together to help businesses across the country modernize their warehouses and achieve new levels of efficiency and productivity."

About the OPEX Technology

Infinity® AS/RS is a high-density, flexible goods-to-person solution engineered to maximize existing warehouse space while delivering unparalleled throughput and picking precision. Powered by OPEX's proprietary iBOT® wireless robots and Cortex® Equipment Control System software, Infinity® offers up to 35% more storage density than competitive goods-to-person systems, supports scalable modular expansion, and minimizes downtime through redundant system architecture. The system accommodates warehouse heights from 9 to 32.5 feet, works around structural obstructions, and provides configurable tote sizes to accommodate a wide range of SKUs.

Perfect Pick® AS/RS is a proven goods-to-person system that has been widely deployed across distribution and fulfillment operations globally. Perfect Pick® delivers fast, accurate item retrieval directly to operator workstations, significantly reducing travel time, minimizing picking errors, and enabling facilities to handle high-volume order fulfillment with greater efficiency and lower labor costs. Together, these systems represent OPEX's commitment to delivering innovative, reliable, and scalable automation solutions that transform how warehouses and distribution centers operate.

About LD Systems

Established in 1996, LD Systems is a premier warehouse systems integrator with over 27 years of experience and more than 500 completed material handling projects. The company provides end-to-end services including warehouse consulting, space optimization, data analysis, system design, and full turnkey project management. LD Systems specializes in delivering customized, data-driven automation solutions — including conveyor and sortation systems, autonomous mobile robots, high-density storage, and now OPEX goods-to-person AS/RS technology — that maximize efficiency, accuracy, and profitability for clients across a wide range of industries. For more information, visit ldslc.com.

About OPEX Corporation

OPEX® Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document, and mail automation. Celebrating 50 years in business in 2025, OPEX is a family-owned and operated organization headquartered in Moorestown, New Jersey, with facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia. With nearly 1,600 employees, OPEX continuously reimagines and delivers customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and the future. For more information, visit opex.com.

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SOURCE LD Systems