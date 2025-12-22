L&D Tech Selected as a World-Class Product with Its Energy-Saving LED Display; Receives Prime Minister's Award and Announces Global Launch

Awarded the Prime Minister's Prize for New Technology Commercialization at the Industrial Technology Merit Awards, validating its technological excellence and reliability

Proprietary 3D-structured lens technology reduces light pollution and cuts power consumption by more than 30%

New product to debut at CES and ISE next year, targeting North American and European smart city and infrastructure markets

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LED display specialist L&D Tech has been recognized for its exceptional technological capabilities, securing consecutive government commendations.

The company announced that its energy-saving LED display has been selected as a "World-Class Product" by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, and has also received the Prime Minister's Award in the New Technology Commercialization Promotion category at the 2025 Industrial Technology Merit Awards.

L&D Tech

This prestigious recognition underscores not only the technological innovation behind L&D Tech's energy-saving LED display but also its practical impact and proven reliability across real industrial environments. The product's core lies in L&D Tech's proprietary 3D-structured LED PKG and Half-Dome lens–based directional beam control technology.

Conventional displays disperse light broadly, resulting in significant wasted upward light. L&D Tech's technology minimizes unnecessary upward emission, effectively addressing the growing issue of urban light pollution, while concentrating illumination within the required viewing angle. This approach maintains vivid image quality and simultaneously reduces power consumption by more than 30% at equivalent brightness levels. The solution enables both lower carbon emissions and reduced operating costs, making it highly appealing to corporations and municipalities pursuing ESG-aligned operations.

Building on its strong technological validation in Korea, L&D Tech is accelerating its entrance into global markets. The company will showcase the energy-saving LED display to international buyers at CES 2026 in Las Vegas this January and at ISE 2026, Europe's leading display exhibition, the following February.

With this global launch, the company plans to target the U.S. and European markets, where carbon neutrality and energy efficiency have become priority agendas. These regions face stringent environmental regulations and rising electricity costs, driving demand for high-efficiency, eco-friendly infrastructure. L&D Tech's product is expected to significantly reduce OPEX for public information displays and transportation infrastructure, which require continuous 24-hour operation, solidifying its position as a key component for sustainable smart city development.

Furthermore, its light-pollution-reducing characteristics are expected to offer strong competitiveness in outdoor advertising and high-resolution display installations near residential areas.

A company spokesperson stated, "Receiving the Prime Minister's Award and being named a World-Class Product affirms that our energy-saving LED display meets global standards in technological completeness. Beginning with our participation in CES and ISE, we will actively build global partnerships, strengthen brand recognition, and position ourselves as a leading K-display innovator driving global energy-saving trends."

L&D Tech has been preparing for full-scale overseas expansion based on its solid domestic presence. Moving beyond hardware manufacturing, the company aims to become a global innovation leader by developing integrated solutions optimized for smart city infrastructure and outdoor advertising, consistently advancing next-generation visual display technologies.

For more information, please visit the official website:

https://www.lnd-tech.com/en/main

SOURCE L&D Tech