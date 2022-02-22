L'Dezen by Payal Shah to be the first fine-jewelry company to launch digi-physical NFT diamond earrings with Digital Twin, an NFT marketplace that curates unique art at the intersection of fashion, tech and luxury

Digital Twin is launching its Genesis NFT drop – a one-of-its-kind pair of earrings that exist in digi-physical form. Tweet this

The goal of this drop is to encourage more women to enter the NFT space. Today, only sixteen-percent of NFTs in the market trace back to female artists. It's time we change this by uplifting female artisans and traditional collectors to experience both physical and digital NFT utility. Ten-percent of auction proceeds will be donated to The Global Fund for Widows , in addition the auction winner will be reimbursed all gas fees.

"It is much easier to enter this space when you can associate your NFT with a tangible good, and we're doing just that by offering our collectors the ability to redeem their NFT for physical ownership. We are also excited that the earrings are exclusively designed for Digital Twin and will never be created again," say co-founders Adrianna and Natalie Soto-Wright

Payal Shah, an enthusiast of women-led NFT projects and founder of L'Dezen, explains that "there isn't a single woman in the world that doesn't invest in jewelry as it is a form of your signature style. To me, the truest expression of L'Dezen is celebrating yourself and a mutual uplift: all of us supporting and investing in one another - which applies to both jewelry and NFTs."

Fine jewelry is another medium of art that has been collected and passed down between generations. By owning a jewelry piece on the blockchain, we can now imagine a world where NFTs highlight provenance of the product. This creates security for the collector and the brands who can ensure authenticity over their work.

To take part in this historic NFT drop, visit Digital Twin . Full press release here .

