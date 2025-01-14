LDF Expands Senior Leadership Team Amid Historic Growth

For the first time since 2012, two people will serve in the role, the second-highest position at the Legal Defense Fund. Post this

Samuel Spital and Todd A. Cox will begin their joint tenure as Associate Directors- Counsel in the opening days of a new Administration that threatens to reverse decades of progress toward equality and racial justice. Their dual appointment is a testament to LDF's unprecedented growth and the outsized role it will play as a defender of civil rights and social justice under the incoming Trump Administration.

"As LDF enters its 85th anniversary year, it is beyond fitting that we will welcome two of the country's most experienced civil rights litigators to serve in such important leadership roles at our institution," said Janai Nelson, President and Director-Counsel. "The upcoming year is sure to test our democracy in unprecedented ways, underscoring the need for strategic thinkers and sharp leaders who are unbowed in their commitment to ensuring LDF is well positioned to lead in all the ways we will be called to in this new landscape."

Spital, who joined LDF as Director of Litigation in 2017, has an extensive background in civil rights litigation and is a nationally recognized expert in death penalty law. A former clerk for Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, Spital has drafted or contributed to dozens of Supreme Court briefs while at LDF and has successfully litigated some of the organization's most consequential cases on voting rights, criminal justice, and education.

"It is my honor to step into the role of Associate Director-Counsel of the Legal Defense Fund at this critical juncture and to work with my extraordinary colleagues to advance the strategic vision of this storied organization," Spital said.

Cox, who will officially join LDF on February 3, is returning to the organization after serving as the Vice President of Programs at Wellspring Philanthropic Fund. Cox has more than 30 years of experience in racial and social justice, having held leadership roles in law, philanthropy, and government, including the administration of President Barack Obama. His extensive background in civil rights policy and litigation includes two stints at LDF, where he led the political participation team and served as Director of Policy.

"I am honored to be returning home to LDF in this important role at this critical moment in our nation's history," said Cox. "It is a privilege to work with exceptionally talented and committed colleagues to ensure we advance racial justice, which is foundational to our democracy."

Cox and Spital are taking the helm at a moment of tremendous opportunity and growth for LDF. Since 2016, LDF has nearly tripled the size of its staff to support new strategic priorities such as the Equal Protection Initiative, the Pro-Truth Initiative, and the Justice in Public Safety Project. In 2023, LDF opened its first-ever Atlanta office, which serves as a strategic hub for its work across the South on political participation, voting rights, educational access, criminal justice, and more. Under Nelson's leadership, Spital and Cox will play critical roles overseeing LDF's extensive litigation portfolio and ensuring a strong advocacy presence at the federal, state, and local levels.

Founded in 1940, the Legal Defense Fund (LDF) is the nation's first civil rights law organization. LDF's Thurgood Marshall Institute is a multi-disciplinary and collaborative hub within LDF that launches targeted campaigns and undertakes innovative research to shape the civil rights narrative. In media attributions, please refer to us as the Legal Defense Fund or LDF. Please note that LDF has been completely separate from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) since 1957—although LDF was originally founded by the NAACP and shares its commitment to equal rights.

