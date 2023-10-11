LDG Tech Advisors Launches with Business Guides to the Latest Technologies

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LDG Tech Advisors, a new publishing and consulting company, has opened shop with a series of RAPID ACCESS GUIDES highlighting opportunities presented by the latest technologies. RAPID ACCESS GUIDES bring businesspeople up to speed on how new technologies are generating business revenues and investment opportunities. RAPID ACCESS GUIDES also show new technologies' impact on how managers will run their businesses in the future.

LDG Tech Advisors also offers customized market intelligence and works with technical conference organizers to select speakers, moderators, and panel/keynote content.

Rapid Access Guide Series: LDG Tech Advisor's RAPID ACCESS GUIDES are designed for professionals from the largest multinationals to innovative startups to venture capitalists and individual investors. They go beyond any regular book and are designed for business audiences, not technical ones. In addition to an analysis of the business ramifications of the new technologies covered, each RAPID ACCESS GUIDE shows the latest product/technology roadmaps from the leading technology vendors and service providers.

The Rapid Access Guide to AI: The first RAPID ACCESS GUIDE is the Rapid Access Guide to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Industry which focuses on the business potential of AI, where the money will be made. It be published November 10, 2023 and is available for purchase at a pre-publication discount of 30% off. This report begins with a discussion of major AI applications in Self-driving Cars, Creative and Decision-making tools, Military Applications, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Consumer Products, Electronic Games, Robotics, etc. The RAPID ACCESS GUIDE to AI also includes revenue projections with breakouts by type of AI technology

More RAPID ACCESS GUIDES are planned for 2023 and 2024. These will cover other technologies with huge business potential. They will include RAPID ACCESS GUIDES on (1) Emerging Business Opportunities in Web 3.0, (2) Self-Driving Vehicles, (3) Sustainable Manufacturing, and (4) Cybersecurity. Each Guide provides a roadmap and analysis of the technology along with forecasts of key growth applications.

Strategic Consulting and Conferences: LDG Tech Advisors is the brainchild of Lawrence Gasman. Lawrence has more than 40 years of experience identifying business opportunities in photonics, optical networking, smart materials, nanotechnology, 3D-printing, and quantum technology. He has founded four industry analysis firms, served as technology policy analyst and testified to Congress, advised White House staff, and been an expert witness in a major civil trial. His four published books are focused on commercializing of telecom technology and nanotechnology.

As customized consulting, Lawrence is open to rewarding assignments in a wide variety of technologies. Lawrence has developed his own approach to technology assessment and forecasting technology products. He has applied his knowledge in product strategy, market surveys, pricing studies, company valuation, due diligence, etc.

Lawrence has also designed and managed content at high-tech conferences in the US and in Europe and has a created a process that he can use to create successful conferences in any technical, business field or policy. His conference work includes planning the intellectual content, hiring speakers, moderators, and designing topics for the panels and talks and structuring the entire conference to make it a stimulating experience for all attendees. On a consulting basis Lawrence can plan a conference itself suggesting topics panels, sessions and talks while advising both on what is achievable in terms of content and how these content goals can best be achieved.

