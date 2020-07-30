LDP Associates, Inc., Recognized as an ASCO Advanced Solution Partner

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCO Power Technologies, Inc., is pleased to recognize the first anniversary of LDP Associates, Inc., becoming an ASCO Advanced Solution Partner. Since joining ASCO Power Technologies in July of 2019, LDP has become a key collaborator for developing critical power solutions for data centers throughout the western United States.

LDP began developing and deploying data center solutions in 1991, focusing on data processing infrastructure and moisture control. Today, LDP's infrastructure specialists work with data center owners, operators, and constructors to solve the most complex technical challenges. To lead customers through the complexities of data center design and optimization, LDP guides them in selecting from a wide range of equipment and service options. From specifying power sources to designing power distribution; from dehumidification to cooling buildings, rooms, and equipment; from deploying data center modules to integrating DCIM software; LDP delivers turnkey solutions for mission-critical applications.

As an ASCO Advanced Solution Partner, LDP routinely combines its nearly 30 years of mission-critical experience with more than a century of ASCO critical power expertise to deliver mission-specific builds known for their high availability, reliability, and efficiency.

"LDP is excited to deepen our relationship with Schneider Electric through representation of the ASCO brand of transfer switches and power control systems," says Dennis Strieter, Chief Executive Officer at LDP Associates. "ASCO manufactures best-in-class solutions for our mission-critical clients, and as part of the Schneider portfolio, provides them a one-stop shop for all of their critical equipment."

"LDP led the way in joining the ASCO team as we integrated into the Schneider Electric family," says Jack McCauley, Vice President of Sales for ASCO Power Technologies. "They have set the tone for the Advanced Solution Partner program, and are bringing the full power of Schneider solutions to the market. Their expertise in Critical Power has never been more important, as we continue to support the evolving markets in the new 'Business as Unusual' environment. We look forward to continuing our work with the LDP team to provide their clients with ASCO Power Technologies transfer switches, paralleling switchgear, load banks, and critical power management products."

ASCO Power Technologies products are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO's premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com.

