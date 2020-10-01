LDR Adult Toys Boom for The Hot Spot During Lockdown

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 has been forcing couples to adapt to new technology and find innovative ways to keep the romance alive and their relationships healthy. Cities around the world have been in lockdown, resulting in many couples unable to see their loved ones for long periods.

Online sales have surged during this period, and people are purchasing not only essentials but spending on non-essentials for home entertainment.

Online stores like The Hot Spot, a popular adult store, have reported a 230% increase in long-distance relationship (LDR) sex toys during lockdowns. These couples' toys are controlled via an app on a smart-phone over the Internet. The app allows one partner to control the toy remotely over the Internet, and the couple can have a joint sexual experience.

"Our orders for LDR toys have more than doubled over the period from June to September, especially to Victoria," says Justin Easty, Manager at The Hot Spot.

Justin also said that several customers have admitted that they are using a combination of web-cam apps like Skype or Zoom, in combination with LDR toys as a way of keeping their relationships alive and well.

People living in countries, cities or even streets apart are sometimes forced to stay physically away from each other for months, and these new advances in technology are helping keep people connected.

One customer from The Hot Spot, located in Safety Beach Victoria, said he had not seen his girlfriend for four months due to the State's current lock-down laws. He claimed these toys have kept his relationship going strong while they have been apart.

Many LDR smart app-controlled toys include vibrators and wearable panty vibrators. The most popular over the last few months have been:

On most occasions, these toys are being purchased as a surprise gift for a partner in lock-down. Many are being sent with fun and positive personal messages.

