Le Bernardin Named #1 Restaurant In U.S. And The World By La Liste

Global restaurant guide compiled reviews from over 1,000 sources to place chef Eric Ripert's iconic seafood restaurant at the top of annual list

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Le Bernardin was named the number one restaurant both in the U.S. and worldwide by La Liste, the global restaurant guide and ranking system of the world's top 1,000 restaurants.

Le Bernardin shares the top spot with six restaurants around the world, including Lung King Heen in Hong Kong, Guy Savoy in Paris and Germany's Schwarzwaldstube. This is the seventh time La Liste has named Le Bernardin the number one restaurant in the U.S., and the fourth time it has placed it at the top of the list globally.

Le Bernardin, dining room (credit: Daniel Krieger)
Le Bernardin, dining room (credit: Daniel Krieger)

"To see our team's hard work and dedication recognized on the global scale of La Liste is incredibly rewarding," said chef and co-owner, Eric Ripert. "It inspires us to deliver the best possible experience every day." 

Founded by Philippe Faure in 2015 as an independent restaurant ranking system, La Liste used its proprietary algorithm to gather and weigh opinions from over 1,000 international sources, including leading restaurant guides, respected critics, bloggers, global publications and customer ratings, to generate this year's list. 

About Le Bernardin
A fine dining icon for over 50 years, Le Bernardin is the internationally acclaimed seafood restaurant from chef Eric Ripert and co-owner Maguy Le Coze. Opened in 1986 in New York by Maguy and her brother Gilbert after the siblings helmed its beloved Paris location for 14 years, the restaurant has held three Michelin stars since the guide's 2005 New York launch, historic six consecutive four-star reviews from The New York Times, and is currently ranked number 44 on World's 50 Best Restaurants list, a testament to its timeless appeal. More info available at le-bernardin.com.

