Le Blanc Spa Resort, Celebrates Grand Opening of its Second Property in Los Cabos

The celebratory weekend included a closing ceremony with speeches from Palace Resorts' Executive Vice President Gibran Chapur, among others. The weekend concluded with an impressive dining experience prepared by Executive Chef, Florian Michael Durre and, live entertainment. Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos is the brand's second property, following the tremendous success of Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun, the brand's flagship property and Cancun's #1 all-inclusive resort.

"Palace Resorts continues to reinforce itself as the leader among the luxury, all-inclusive market. We are so excited to continue to grow our most coveted brand, Le Blanc Spa Resort. It only made perfect sense, to do so in a destination such as Los Cabos, a magical place, known for its world-renown luxurious offerings, untouched beauty, impressive landscapes and unparalleled picturesque views." said Gibran Chapur, Executive Vice President of Palace Resorts, "With this new resort, we are bringing something very important to the destination of Los Cabos that did not exist until today- an adults only, luxury all-inclusive that has spared no detail in its opulence. From fine dining, the best in innovative spa and wellness, to lavish accommodations and top-notch service. The Le Blanc Spa Resort brand is already recognized around the world as the top luxury hotel in Cancun, and we know we will bring the same exceptional caliber of service to Los Cabos."

Sophisticated Rooms & Suites

The interiors of the 374 guest rooms and suites were designed with a tranquil color palette with cool shades of white and plush furnishings. Suites range from 760 to 1,400, sq. ft. and all feature ocean views. Suites come equipped with, private terraces, comfortable living spaces, a king or two standard double beds, oversized bathrooms with luxurious bathtubs and sophisticated rain showerheads.

Guests can enjoy personal butler service, a nightly aromatherapy menu, a selection of lavish pillows from our pillow menu and the most luxurious of in-room amenities like CHI blow dryers, CHI flatirons and BVLGARI personal products, including an array of luxury bath salts in every room. Suites are also stocked with mini-bars featuring top-shelf spirits, snacks, high definition flat screen SMART TV's, with Apple TV and gourmet Lavazza coffee makers. Guests will rest on goose down pillows and luxury bedding with 100% cotton sheets, complimentary Wi-Fi, signature beach tote, and umbrella.

A Taste of Luxury

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos offers an extensive array of gourmet restaurants sure to please even the most discerning palettes. From delectable cuts of meat featuring Certified Angus Beef, to sweet works of art by world renown pastry chef, Antonio Bachour, Le Blanc Spa Resort offers lovers of culinary experiences, the chance to dine on exquisite ingredients with unique presentations and savory bites and cuisines from around the globe. The resort's signature restaurant, Lumiere is sure to impress with a seven-course French fusion tasting menu, paired with signature wines. Other restaurant options include:

BLANC INTERNATIONAL - Offering a casual dining experience, the all-day dining restaurant will offer scenic views and international cuisine and gourmet Robata Grill featuring a variety of meats, fish & chicken.

Guests can also delight in high-end mixology and indulge in unique cocktails at one of the many on-property bars. Featuring an extensive list of carefully crafted libations by the resort's top mixologists, Le Blanc Spa Resort will set the tone for any mood, with a variety of six different bars including – BLANC Stage, BLANC Lobby, BLANC Sol, BLANC Eclipse, and BLANC Fire, featuring live music, hand crafted cocktails over an incredible fire pit, with picturesque views of the ocean.

Le Blanc Spa Resort also offers guests non-stop entertainment, from special dining experiences to a gourmet coffee bar, live music, DJ, an incredible fire pit, dubbed Blanc Fire and interactive mixology classes.

An Award Winning Spa

BLANCSPA spans more than 29,000 sq. ft. and features a hydrotherapy area, hot & cold plunge pools, sauna, herbal steam room, chromo therapy, ice room, relaxation lounge and 25 treatment rooms where guests can indulge in a full menu of exotic and invigorating spa treatments. With unique services, featuring the latest in spa technology trends, the spa features ancient local inspired treatments such as the signature Pericue Massage, a four hand massage ritual derived from the history of the region's ancient natives, the Pericue Tribe. The experience includes four majestic elements including the movement of the waves, the walk of the Cardinal and the touch of the jellyfish. Other services include a variety of massages including the signature Diamond Facial, a global anti-aging treatment featuring Natura Bisse products to combat any sign of aging, revitalizing skin cells to create a lifting effect. The spa will also feature a beauty salon, boutique, and state of the art fitness center with personal trainers on hand, including a state of the art spinning studio.

Meet in Luxury

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos offers more than 14,000 sq. ft. of space for corporate and social events. Facilities include the 8,386 sq. ft. BLANC SAND BALLROOM a room that accommodates up to 630 people, with four additional venues – BLANC BREEZE BALLROOM (924 sq. ft.), BLANC WIND TERRACE (2,643 sq. ft.), BLANC TERRACE (3,363 sq. ft.) and BLANC BOARD (659 sq. ft.). The resort offers groups the latest in technology, top-of-the-line audio-visual equipment, and a fully equipped business center, with complimentary WIFI throughout the entire resort.

Leisure Activities

Le Blanc Spa Resort offers a variety of leisurely activities, allowing guests the option to unwind in complete relaxation, or get moving! Activities will include stand up paddleboard yoga, live music, karaoke, guided meditation classes and more.

Giving Back

Le Blanc Spa Resort also has a local chapter of the Palace Foundation, to ensure the resort is giving back on to its surrounding community. The foundation will provide services to the region, including health services, scholarship funds, access to medical care, environmental sustainability and offers guests a part in conservation activities such as the turtle release programs, among others.

Le Blanc Spa Resort is conveniently located 35 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport, nestled between San Lucas and San Jose. Resort guests can also enjoy complimentary self and valet parking services. Rates start at $830 per night for a standard double suite. To reserve your Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos stay, please visit www.leblancsparesort.com or contact your preferred travel professional.

