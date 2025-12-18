Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Earns Magnet® Recognition for Third Time

Prestigious designation underscores commitment to nursing excellence and high-quality patient care

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Bonheur Children's Hospital has once again achieved Magnet® recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), earning this honor for the third time. Magnet recognition is the nation's highest distinction for professional nursing practice and is considered the gold standard for nursing excellence.

This achievement places Le Bonheur among an elite group of hospitals nationwide—fewer than 10% of U.S. hospitals hold Magnet designation, and only a select number of children's hospitals have earned this credential.

"Magnet recognition is a tremendous honor and reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to children and families," said Le Bonheur President, Dr. Trey Eubanks. "Achieving this designation for the third time is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our nurses and the entire care team."

Magnet recognition is based on four key components:

Transformational Leadership

Structural Empowerment

New Knowledge, Innovation and Improvements

Exemplary Professional Practice

Research shows that Magnet hospitals consistently demonstrate better patient outcomes, including lower mortality rates, shorter hospital stays and improved patient experiences. U.S. News & World Report also factors Magnet status into its annual rankings of "America's Best Hospitals."

To earn Magnet recognition, hospitals undergo a rigorous evaluation process, including a detailed application, comprehensive documentation of patient care practices and an on-site review. Organizations must reapply every four years and demonstrate sustained improvements in nursing excellence and patient care.

Le Bonheur's continued Magnet recognition reinforces its position as a leader in pediatric health care and its commitment to advancing nursing practice for the benefit of patients and families.

About Le Bonheur Children's

Le Bonheur Children's, based in Memphis, Tenn., provides expert care for children in more than 45 pediatric subspecialties, encompassing robust community programs, a pediatric research institute and regional outpatient centers in Jackson, Tenn., Tupelo, Miss., and Jonesboro, Ark. Le Bonheur also features a 290-bed hospital in Memphis and a 21-bed satellite hospital within Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn. As the primary pediatric teaching affiliate for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Le Bonheur trains more than 350 pediatricians and specialists each year. Nationally recognized, Le Bonheur is a U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospital, a Magnet-designated facility which is the ultimate high-quality patient care and nursing excellence credential and is verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) as a Level 1 Trauma Center and a Level 1 Children's Surgery Center.

For more information, please call (901) 287-6030 or visit lebonheur.org. Connect with us at facebook.com/lebonheurchildrens , twitter.com/lebonheurchild or on Instagram at lebonheurchildrens .

About ANCC's Magnet Recognition Program

The Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice.

The Magnet Recognition Program serves as the gold standard for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit www.nursingworld.org/magnet.

CONTACT:

David Henson

(423) 304-9400

[email protected]

SOURCE Le Bonheur Children's Hospital