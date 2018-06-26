Le Bonheur Children's Hospital named a Best Children's Hospital by U.S. News & World Report

"The U.S. News honor is a sign of excellence in pediatric medicine – a stamp of approval for safety, strong clinical outcomes and family-centered care," said Le Bonheur President Meri Armour. "The U.S. News badge tells parents that they can count on us because we're recognized as providing expertise and excellence in all we do."

U.S. News introduced the Best Children's Hospitals list in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. These lists open the door to an array of detailed information about each hospital's performance. The U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. Survival rates, adequacy of nurse staffing, procedure volume and much more can be viewed on http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings.

About Le Bonheur Children's:

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., treats children through community programs, regional clinics and a 255-bed state-of-the-art hospital. Le Bonheur serves as a primary teaching affiliate for the University Tennessee Health Science Center and trains more than 350 pediatricians and specialists each year. Nationally recognized, Le Bonheur is ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Children's Hospital.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News & Opinion, usnews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit usnews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

