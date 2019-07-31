Le Bristol Paris and Kamel Mennour's Latest Collaboration Invites Bertrand Lavier to Imagine a New Look for the Paris Suite and Garden

The work, an extension of Bertrand Lavier's Walt Disney Productions series, continues in Le Bristol Paris gardens where three-meter-high brilliantly bright sculptures confront guests amidst the nurtured elegance.

This unprecedented artistic intervention – comic, colourful, creative and extreme – is the third collaboration between Parisian gallerist Kamel Mennour and Le Bristol Paris.

The suite's salon is transformed just like the museum in the Disney comics: the floor is swathed in a zingy purple carpet and minimalist modern furniture stands in relief against vivid yellow and green walls. Brilliant sculptures and canvases in pop colours are inspired by the Walt Disney comic strip.

The suite invites guests to live in a work of art, a total immersion in the imaginary world of a pioneering radical artist. This surprising journey in fiction stops only when you return to the reality of the Paris Suite's other rooms, which retain their Louis XVI luxurious elegance, a rather surreal contrast.

Lavier's work has been shown in numerous solo exhibitions around the world from the Pompidou Centre to Louis Vuitton Tokyo.

Guests can stay at Le Bristol Paris' Suite by Bertrand Lavier and rates begin at 11,000 euros per night. Enjoy a total immersion with Art at Le Bristol package, including two nights in the Suite Paris by Bertrand Lavier, tasting in the exclusive wine cellar and dinner with the artist at Epicure restaurant upon availability. Included are American breakfast, VIP round-trip transfer, as well as a private tour of the exhibition at the kamel mennour Gallery.

SOURCE Le Bristol Paris