Le Clarence honoured with the global ranking of 28th in "World's 50 Best Restaurants" List

Le Clarence's identity is born out of a magical recipe. The main ingredients include the audacious concoctions of a seasoned "rebel" Chef, Christophe Pelé, mixed in with the vision of a daring entrepreneur, Prince Robert of Luxembourg, President & CEO of family company, Domaine Clarence Dillon. Together, in November 2015, they created a unique blend of instinctive, brilliantly executed modern cuisine, juxtaposed with the warm traditional charm of a French chateau.

Housed in an elegant 19th century mansion located in Paris, only meters away from the most famous avenue in the world, the Champs Elysées, Le Clarence is situated at the epicentre of the city of lights' Golden Triangle and thus in the exalted heart of European culture and the global luxury goods industry.

It is with tremendous joy and pride that Chef Christophe Pelé, on behalf of his entire team, salutes the 50 Best Committee and states: "This extraordinary vote of confidence from such a distinguished panel of epicurean connoisseurs touches us deeply. You can be sure that this will only add to our keen desire to further dazzle our guests and to surpass ourselves with every service".

Delighted, Prince Robert of Luxembourg remarks: "At Le Clarence, we aimed to create a unique environment where time stands still. On every occasion that I have the pleasure to enjoy Chef Pelé's cuisine, I am deeply moved by the elegance, delicacy and subtlety of his compositions. I have no doubt that this exceptional honour conferred on us by this exalted jury of peers will encourage our teams to reach new heights. We are deeply grateful to the 50 Best Restaurants for this outstanding recognition bestowed on our relatively youthful establishment."

Christophe Pelé

Managing Director and Executive Chef of the restaurant Le Clarence

From a very young age, Christophe Pelé developed a taste for cooking, but it was only at the age of 25 that he became aware of his destiny.

After having worked in the most prestigious Parisian establishments - Ledoyen, Lasserre, Pierre Gagnaire, Le Bristol -, it was at the Royal Monceau that something clicked for him when he met Bruno Cirino. This was an important turning point in his life. He took over the reins of the Royal Monceau kitchen from the Chef in 2004.

In 2007, chef Pelé opened La Bigarrade, which he imagined to be a simple "neighbourhood restaurant" in Paris. The Michelin Guide awarded him his first star in 2008 and his second in 2009. He closed his restaurant in 2013 and took some time to explore new horizons and discover other culinary cultures.

In 2014, Christophe Pelé met Prince Robert of Luxembourg and together they opened Le Clarence in November of 2015. Le Clarence was awarded two stars by the Michelin Guide in 2017.

Domaine Clarence Dillon

Founded in 1935, the family company Domaine Clarence Dillon produces some of the most prestigious wines in the world including Château Haut-Brion, Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Château Quintus and Clarendelle.

Domaine Clarence Dillon owns a mansion house in Paris, a true embassy of the French art of living so prized by its President, Prince Robert of Luxembourg. This building is home to the two-starred gastronomic restaurant, Le Clarence, but also to the prestigious wine merchant, La Cave du Château (www.lcdc.wine ). This exceptional boutique, mainly focused on the very finest French wines and spirits, offers a collection of more than 2,500 references. A second shop was opened at Chateau Haut-Brion in Bordeaux in 2021.

In 2005, Clarence Dillon Wines, today one of the most important Bordeaux wholesale companies (Negociant), was also created (www.clarencedillonwines.com).

In 2018, Prince Robert of Luxembourg, representing the 4th generation of the Dillon family, joined Primum Familiae Vini, an international association of 12 families owning some of the most prestigious wine estates in the world.

