LE DOMAINE selects Bluemercury as its first U.S. retail partner

LE DOMAINE

30 May, 2023, 11:17 ET

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LE DOMAINE, the luxury skincare collaboration between Brad Pitt and Famille Perrin, stewards of the Château de Beaucastel Vineyard in the Rhône Valley, will be part of Bluemercury's next drop for The Cache, the retailer's curated collection of hot, emerging brands.

Le Domaine products with Co-founder Brad Pitt
"We are very proud to be selected by Bluemercury, well known to be the source for coveted, undiscovered, cutting-edge beauty brands," says Pierre Perrin, GM LE DOMAINE. "We share common values and the highest standards in terms of efficacy, quality and naturalness. We are sure that their expert teams will be the best ambassadors for Le Domaine."

Known for its upcycled ingredients from the Château de Beaucastel vineyards and formulas backed by scientific research, LE DOMAINE products are vegan, gender- neutral, and suitable for all skin types. They are also of 96% to 99% natural origin. Thus, it's exciting to announce LE DOMAINE will be more readily available to U.S. consumers through Bluemercury beginning May 30.

"We always seek to provide Bluemercury clients with products that offer a distinct point of differentiation in the market, while also being highly efficacious and feeling luxurious, and Le Domaine is truly exceptional in all regards," says Tracy Kline, Bluemercury's Head of Merchandising, Spa and Supply Chain. "We couldn't be more delighted that they are launching their brand in the U.S. with Bluemercury, and we're so excited for all that's to come as a result of this partnership."

With 178 locations across the country and growing, Bluemercury pioneered a client-first service model that emphasizes hyper-personalized, high-quality beauty interactions. The leading luxury beauty destination and Macy's, Inc. nameplate offers a highly curated and premium product assortment across a range of categories, Bluemercury helps people discover their unique self by shining a light on what makes them wonderfully distinctive. As Bluemercury continues to evolve, it remains committed to its original intent to serve people and embrace its purpose to be the ultimate specialist in the beauty of every individual. For more information, please visit www.bluemercury.com.

