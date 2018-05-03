Le Duff America Appoints Lionel Ladouceur as New CEO

Lionel Ladouceur will replace Olivier Poirot, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

"I am grateful for my time at Le Duff and know that the Le Duff family and all of our franchisees are positioned for continued success in the future," said Poirot.

"I thank Olivier for his work during the last two years and wish him the very best for his new challenges," added Louis Le Duff.

Lionel Ladouceur started his career with McDonald's in Canada and France. He then spent seven years with Burger King in charge of operations for Continental Europe. He returned to Canada where he became CEO of Bridor Inc. and Brioche Dorée in Canada and the Northeast U.S. From 2001 to 2007 he was CEO of the restaurant division of Auchan Groupe (Agape) and has spent the last eight years as CEO and minority shareholder of Simport Scientific (U.S. and Canada).

Louis le Duff, founding president of Groupe Le Duff, said, "We are happy to welcome Lionel, who has strong expertise in the restaurant activity in North America."

To carry out his challenge, Lionel Ladouceur will rely on the talented teams of Le Duff America in the U.S. and Canada.

About Le Duff America Inc.

Le Duff America Inc. is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976. Groupe Le Duff has annual sales of 2.4 billion USD. Groupe Le Duff's restaurant division serves more than 1 million customers daily at its nearly 2,000 bakery-cafés worldwide. Le Duff America operates multiple restaurant concepts in the U.S., including Brioche Dorée, la Madeleine French Bakery & Café and Mimi's, which focus on fresh ingredients, hand-prepared foods and authentic flavors.

